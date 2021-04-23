Gofore Plc: A total of 1,000,000 new shares in Gofore Plc registered with the Trade Register

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 APRIL 2021 AT 12:25 EET

A total of 1,000,000 new shares in Gofore Plc registered with the Trade Register

On 22 April 2021, Gofore Plc (“Gofore” or the “Company”) announced the result of the directed share issue of 1,000,000 new shares in an accelerated bookbuilding to eligible Finnish and international institutional and other qualified investors (the “Placing”). In the Placing, the Company issued a total of 1,000,000 new shares. The new shares have today been registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office.

Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of registered shares in the Company is 15,052,231. The new shares will confer the same shareholder rights as the existing shares in the Company. The new shares are expected to be ready for delivery to the investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Ltd on or about 26 April 2021.

Trading in the new shares (ISIN code FI4000283130) is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 27 April 2021.

For further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with close to 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and assurance – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com .

Forward-looking statements

This stock exchange release includes forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but statements regarding future expectations instead. These forward-looking statements include without limitation, those regarding the expected date for delivery of the new shares and the date on which trading in the new shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions.

