U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    -1.11 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1320
    -0.5340 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,785.30
    -1,259.38 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.25
    -21.31 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

GoFundMe gets Classy (literally) with acquisition of nonprofit giving platform

Amanda Silberling
·1 min read

GoFundMe announced today that it will acquire Classy, a nonprofit fundraising software company. This is an all equity deal, though the company did not disclose the financials.

Anyone can make a GoFundMe, from a local food pantry to a community member in need. But Classy is more specialized, working directly with nonprofits. Since its 2010 seed round, Classy has raised $183.5 million in venture capital, which most recently included a $118 million Series D in April 2021, led by Norwest Venture Partners. The Public Benefit Corporation employs a team of 200 and will become a subsidiary of GoFundMe, operating as a separate entity under GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan's leadership.

"While we are proud of the combined $20 billion the GoFundMe and Classy communities have raised for people and organizations, we recognize the unique opportunity we have to make an even bigger impact — both in the U.S. and around the world — if we do this together," Cadogan wrote in a blog post.

Cadogan hopes that the acquisition will help connect individual donors with nonprofit giving opportunities.

"This could mean that someone who makes a donation to an individual seeking relief from a natural disaster, could then be connected to a nonprofit that focuses on addressing the underlying causes of climate change," he wrote.

The company said that $5 billion was raised on GoFundMe and Classy combined in 2021. GoFundMe doesn't charge a platform fee from fundraisers (aside from standard transaction fees), but when people donate to a campaign, they can add an optional tip that helps keep GoFundMe running. By default, the tip is set to 15% of the donation amount.

Recommended Stories