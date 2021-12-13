GOG offers steep discounts on Disco Elysium, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

CD Projekt's GOG storefront has launched its Winter Sale with big savings on popular PC games. Starting today, you can pick up titles like Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 GOTY and get savings of up to 80 percent.

A couple of deals in particular stand out. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is marked down 55 percent from its regular $40 price to just $18. That's a good choice if you have an older computers, as developer ZA/UM introduced an update last year that lets you run it on decade old PCs. A couple of other solid picks include Cyberpunk 2077, which is just $30 for a savings of 50 percent, and Metro Exodus - Gold Edition — now on sale for a mere $14.80, or 63 percent off.

You can also pick up Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition for just $13.59, for a savings of 66 percent over the regular price. As a reminder, that title is an RPG similar to series like The Witcher and Elder Scrolls, but grounded in “historical accuracy” rather than fantasy. Another good option is Control Ultimate Edition, a supernatural action game about forces overtaking a secretive government building called the Federal Bureau of Control. That game can now be found for $12, or 70 percent off the regular $40 price.

That's far from all, as GOG also has Divinity: Original Sin 2, The Riftbreaker, Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, Blade Runner, Mortal Shell and other titles at big savings. For a complete list, check out GOG's Winter Sale right here.

