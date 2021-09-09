U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.25
    -21.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,832.00
    -180.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,565.25
    -54.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.10
    -19.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.28
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9880
    -0.2720 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,241.12
    +796.96 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.07
    -3.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.62
    -86.91 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

GOGL - Agreement for construction of three Kamsarmax vessels

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golden Ocean Group Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (Nasdaq and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest listed dry bulk shipowners, today announces that it has entered into an agreement for the construction of three high-specification latest generation 85,000 dwt ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels, which will be constructed at a first-class Chinese yard. The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with significant improvements in fuel consumption and emissions performance. The vessels are dual-fuel ready, giving the Company time to evaluate alternatives while the visibility of future regulations and optimal technology improves.

The vessels are scheduled to deliver from Q3–2023 to Q1-2024. Golden Ocean intends to finance the acquisition with operating cash flow and cash on hand and will establish long-term debt financing closer to delivery.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS commented:

"With this transaction, we continue executing on our strategy of renewing the fleet and improving its operating performance. At the same time, it underlines our belief in the long-term dry bulk fundamentals.

We have secured an attractive price with a tail-heavy payment structure, which means Golden Ocean can absorb the transaction without impacting the Company's dividend capacity, which continues to be a key priority. The vessels benefit from additional cargo intake, and the superior fuel economy will ensure low operating costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

September 9, 2021

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For further queries, please contact:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 53

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Forward-looking statements:

This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.



Recommended Stories

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

    Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • China Evergrande bonds fall sharply on default worries, onshore bond temporarily suspended

    Indebted China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds were under fresh pressure on Thursday after media reports that the company would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks later this month and also all payments to its wealth management products. Regulators have warned that Evergrande's 1.97 trillion yuan ($304.7 billion) of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised. Shenzhen-traded January 2023 bond were halted from trading temporarily in the morning, after falling more than 20% in early trade, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a statement.