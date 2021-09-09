U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.49
    +9.42 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,130.77
    +99.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,344.37
    +57.73 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.79
    +20.07 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.69
    +0.39 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3330
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    -0.4300 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,934.75
    +1,050.11 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.65
    +20.98 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.54
    -59.99 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

GOGL – Declaration of options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golden Ocean Group Limited
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company”) announced an option holder has exercised options to acquire 20,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed. The option exercise will be settled in full with treasury shares held by the Company. Following the delivery of the shares, Golden Ocean will hold a total of 755,000 treasury shares.

September 9, 2021

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories