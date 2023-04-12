U.S. markets closed

GOGL – Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2022 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 12, 2023

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

