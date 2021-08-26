U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

GOGL – Q2 2021 Presentation

Golden Ocean Group Limited
·1 min read
In this article:
Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s second quarter 2021 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 16:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b2qaw6t7

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial-In:

+44 (0) 2071 928338

United Kingdom Toll Free:

0 800 279 6619

Norway Toll Free:

800 56865

US Toll:

+1 646 741 3167

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


