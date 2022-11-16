U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

GOGL – Q3 2022 Presentation

Golden Ocean Group Limited
·1 min read
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Golden Ocean Group Limited

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2022 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:


GOGL Q3 2022 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q3 2022 Cenference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachment


