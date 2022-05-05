Gogo Announces Record First Quarter Results and Updates 2022 Guidance
- GOGO
First Quarter Revenue of $92.8 million, up 26% Year-over-Year, Net Income from Continuing Operations of $22.2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA(1)of $42.8 million also up 26% Year-over-Year
Gogo 5G on Track for Commercial Launch in the Second Half of 2022
BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Q1 2022 Highlights
Record total revenue of $92.8 million increased 26% compared to Q1 2021 fueled by strong growth in both service and equipment revenue.
Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 6,526, an increase of 11% compared to Q1 2021 and 2% compared to Q4 2021.
Average Monthly Revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") of $3,321 increased 8% compared to Q1 2021 and 1% compared to Q4 2021.
Net income from continuing operations increased to $22.2 million from a net loss of $5.9 million in Q1 2021, primarily due to lower interest expense and higher operating income compared to the prior year period, as well as a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $4.4 million recognized in Q1 2021.
Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $42.8 million increased 26% compared to Q1 2021 and 8% compared to Q4 2021.
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $17.9 million in Q1 2022 decreased from $24.6 million in the prior year period primarily due to the timing of interest payments.
"Given the continued unprecedented demand for connectivity in business aviation coupled with the strong performance of our supply chain management team, we have increased our projection for ATG equipment unit shipments to 1,300 in 2022, up nearly 50% year over year versus prior expectations for 25% growth," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Gogo. "We remain on track for commercial deployment of our 5G ATG network in the second half of 2022."
"Strong first quarter results and our increased 2022 guidance provide a solid foundation for generating significant Free Cash Flow growth in 2023 and beyond," said Barry Rowan, Gogo's Executive Vice President and CFO. "Our financial performance and continued de-leveraging also create the flexibility for strategic investments to further enhance our growth and return of capital to shareholders over time."
Updated 2022 Financial Guidance
The Company updates its guidance for 2022 as follows:
Total revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million versus prior guidance of $380 million to $395 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1) at the high end of the previously guided range of $150 million to $160 million, which includes $5 million of estimated litigation expenses
Free Cash Flow(1) of $35 million to $45 million versus prior guidance of $25 million to $45 million, which includes capital expenditures of approximately $65 million, with approximately $50 million of the capital expenditures tied to Gogo 5G
Long-Term Financial Targets
The Company reiterates its baseline long-term targets as follows:
Revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% from 2021 through 2026
Annual Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) approaching 50% in 2026, up from the low 40%'s in 2022 and 2023
Free Cash Flow(1) of approximately $125 million in 2023 following the deployment of the Gogo 5G network in 2022, increasing to over $200 million beginning in 2025
The Company's 2022 guidance and long-term targets are derived from the Company's baseline forecast and long-term plan and include planned investments in Gogo 5G but do not include potential strategic investments currently under consideration (including a global broadband initiative).
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Conference Call
The Company will host its first quarter conference call on May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.gogoair.com. Participants can access the call by dialing (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number: 3438308
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, in the supplemental tables below, and we refer to Adjusted EBITDA Margin in our discussion of long-term baseline targets above. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP; when analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net income (loss) attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2026 and Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2023 and 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to attract and retain customers and generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and entertainment services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G; the impact of competition; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented to combat it, including global shortages of certain electronic components and global logistics issues; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our reliance on third parties for equipment and services; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 3 Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of our use of open source software; the impact of equipment failures or material software defects; the impact of service disruptions caused by, among other things, force majeure events, cyber attacks or other malicious activities; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; the impact of government regulation of the internet and conflict minerals; our possession and use of personal information; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruption resulting from litigation; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our substantial indebtedness, limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 3, 2022 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022.
Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.
As of March 31, 2022, Gogo reported 2,699 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,526 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,522 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Relations Contact:
Will Davis
Dave Mellin
+1 917-519-6994
+1 720-840-4788
Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months
2022
2021
Revenue:
Service revenue
$
70,667
$
59,355
Equipment revenue
22,083
14,514
Total revenue
92,750
73,869
Operating expenses:
Cost of service revenue (exclusive of items shown below)
14,634
14,095
Cost of equipment revenue (exclusive of items shown below)
14,281
8,282
Engineering, design and development
5,406
5,493
Sales and marketing
6,231
3,729
General and administrative
13,458
10,373
Depreciation and amortization
3,791
4,117
Total operating expenses
57,801
46,089
Operating income
34,949
27,780
Other (income) expense:
Interest income
(47)
(57)
Interest expense
10,889
29,294
Loss on settlement of convertible notes
—
4,397
Other income, net
(26)
(5)
Total other expense
10,816
33,629
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
24,133
(5,849)
Income tax provision
1,937
35
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
22,196
(5,884)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(1,801)
Net income (loss)
$
22,196
$
(7,685)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.20
$
(0.07)
Discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - basic
$
0.20
$
(0.09)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.18
$
(0.07)
Discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - diluted
$
0.18
$
(0.09)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
111,414
84,649
Diluted
134,095
84,649
Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
152,829
$
145,913
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,127 and $894, respectively
42,102
37,730
Inventories
36,467
33,976
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
39,654
32,295
Total current assets
271,052
249,914
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
71,596
63,672
Intangible assets, net
49,159
49,554
Operating lease right-of-use assets
70,973
70,989
Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $515 and $455, respectively
44,561
28,425
Deferred income taxes
177,934
185,133
Total non-current assets
414,223
397,773
Total assets
$
685,275
$
647,687
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
18,119
$
17,203
Accrued liabilities
58,683
59,868
Deferred revenue
1,599
1,825
Current portion of long-term debt
109,897
109,620
Total current liabilities
188,298
188,516
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
693,617
694,760
Non-current operating lease liabilities
77,074
77,329
Other non-current liabilities
7,326
7,236
Total non-current liabilities
778,017
779,325
Total liabilities
966,315
967,841
Stockholders' deficit
Common stock
11
11
Additional paid-in capital
1,259,223
1,258,477
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,961
1,789
Treasury stock, at cost
(128,803)
(128,803)
Accumulated deficit
(1,429,432)
(1,451,628)
Total stockholders' deficit
(281,040)
(320,154)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
685,275
$
647,687
Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the Three Months
2022
2021
Operating activities from continuing operations:
Net income (loss)
$
22,196
$
(5,884)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,791
4,117
Loss (gain) on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs
14
(100)
Provision for expected credit losses
259
15
Deferred income taxes
1,887
95
Stock-based compensation expense
4,007
1,849
Amortization of deferred financing costs and interest rate caps
947
1,703
Accretion of debt discount
115
84
Loss on settlement of convertible notes
—
4,397
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable