U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.75
    -31.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,782.00
    -187.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,407.25
    -124.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.80
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.32
    +0.51 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.90
    +29.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.57 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.05
    -3.20 (-10.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0229 (-1.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9630
    +0.7890 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,518.48
    +520.93 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.47
    +39.14 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.72
    +99.27 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Gogo Announces Record First Quarter Results and Updates 2022 Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOGO
Cision

First Quarter Revenue of $92.8 million, up 26% Year-over-Year, Net Income from Continuing Operations of $22.2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA(1)of $42.8 million also up 26% Year-over-Year

Gogo 5G on Track for Commercial Launch in the Second Half of 2022

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 Highlights

  • Record total revenue of $92.8 million increased 26% compared to Q1 2021 fueled by strong growth in both service and equipment revenue.

  • Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 6,526, an increase of 11% compared to Q1 2021 and 2% compared to Q4 2021.

  • Average Monthly Revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") of $3,321 increased 8% compared to Q1 2021 and 1% compared to Q4 2021.

  • Net income from continuing operations increased to $22.2 million from a net loss of $5.9 million in Q1 2021, primarily due to lower interest expense and higher operating income compared to the prior year period, as well as a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $4.4 million recognized in Q1 2021.

  • Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $42.8 million increased 26% compared to Q1 2021 and 8% compared to Q4 2021.

  • Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $17.9 million in Q1 2022 decreased from $24.6 million in the prior year period primarily due to the timing of interest payments.

"Given the continued unprecedented demand for connectivity in business aviation coupled with the strong performance of our supply chain management team, we have increased our projection for ATG equipment unit shipments to 1,300 in 2022, up nearly 50% year over year versus prior expectations for 25% growth," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Gogo. "We remain on track for commercial deployment of our 5G ATG network in the second half of 2022."

"Strong first quarter results and our increased 2022 guidance provide a solid foundation for generating significant Free Cash Flow growth in 2023 and beyond," said Barry Rowan, Gogo's Executive Vice President and CFO. "Our financial performance and continued de-leveraging also create the flexibility for strategic investments to further enhance our growth and return of capital to shareholders over time."

Updated 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company updates its guidance for 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million versus prior guidance of $380 million to $395 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) at the high end of the previously guided range of $150 million to $160 million, which includes $5 million of estimated litigation expenses

  • Free Cash Flow(1) of $35 million to $45 million versus prior guidance of $25 million to $45 million, which includes capital expenditures of approximately $65 million, with approximately $50 million of the capital expenditures tied to Gogo 5G

Long-Term Financial Targets

The Company reiterates its baseline long-term targets as follows:

  • Revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% from 2021 through 2026

  • Annual Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) approaching 50% in 2026, up from the low 40%'s in 2022 and 2023

  • Free Cash Flow(1) of approximately $125 million in 2023 following the deployment of the Gogo 5G network in 2022, increasing to over $200 million beginning in 2025

The Company's 2022 guidance and long-term targets are derived from the Company's baseline forecast and long-term plan and include planned investments in Gogo 5G but do not include potential strategic investments currently under consideration (including a global broadband initiative).

(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

The Company will host its first quarter conference call on May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.gogoair.com. Participants can access the call by dialing (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number: 3438308

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, in the supplemental tables below, and we refer to Adjusted EBITDA Margin in our discussion of long-term baseline targets above. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP; when analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net income (loss) attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2026 and Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2023 and 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to attract and retain customers and generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and entertainment services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G; the impact of competition; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented to combat it, including global shortages of certain electronic components and global logistics issues; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our reliance on third parties for equipment and services; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 3 Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of our use of open source software; the impact of equipment failures or material software defects; the impact of service disruptions caused by, among other things, force majeure events, cyber attacks or other malicious activities; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; the impact of government regulation of the internet and conflict minerals; our possession and use of personal information; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruption resulting from litigation; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our substantial indebtedness, limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 3, 2022 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2022, Gogo reported 2,699 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,526 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,522 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Will Davis

Dave Mellin

+1 917-519-6994

+1 720-840-4788

wdavis@gogoair.com

dmellin@gogoair.com

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)




For the Three Months
Ended March 31,




2022



2021


Revenue:







Service revenue


$

70,667



$

59,355


Equipment revenue



22,083




14,514


Total revenue



92,750




73,869


Operating expenses:







Cost of service revenue (exclusive of items shown below)



14,634




14,095


Cost of equipment revenue (exclusive of items shown below)



14,281




8,282


Engineering, design and development



5,406




5,493


Sales and marketing



6,231




3,729


General and administrative



13,458




10,373


Depreciation and amortization



3,791




4,117


Total operating expenses



57,801




46,089


Operating income



34,949




27,780


Other (income) expense:







Interest income



(47)




(57)


Interest expense



10,889




29,294


Loss on settlement of convertible notes






4,397


Other income, net



(26)




(5)


Total other expense



10,816




33,629


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



24,133




(5,849)


Income tax provision



1,937




35


Net income (loss) from continuing operations



22,196




(5,884)


Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax






(1,801)


Net income (loss)


$

22,196



$

(7,685)









Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - basic:







Continuing operations


$

0.20



$

(0.07)


Discontinued operations






(0.02)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - basic


$

0.20



$

(0.09)









Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - diluted:







Continuing operations


$

0.18



$

(0.07)


Discontinued operations






(0.02)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share - diluted


$

0.18



$

(0.09)









Weighted average number of shares







Basic



111,414




84,649


Diluted



134,095




84,649


Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)





March 31,



December 31,




2022



2021


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

152,829



$

145,913


Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,127 and $894, respectively



42,102




37,730


Inventories



36,467




33,976


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



39,654




32,295


Total current assets



271,052




249,914


Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net



71,596




63,672


Intangible assets, net



49,159




49,554


Operating lease right-of-use assets



70,973




70,989


Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $515 and $455, respectively



44,561




28,425


Deferred income taxes



177,934




185,133


Total non-current assets



414,223




397,773


Total assets


$

685,275



$

647,687


Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

18,119



$

17,203


Accrued liabilities



58,683




59,868


Deferred revenue



1,599




1,825


Current portion of long-term debt



109,897




109,620


Total current liabilities



188,298




188,516


Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt



693,617




694,760


Non-current operating lease liabilities



77,074




77,329


Other non-current liabilities



7,326




7,236


Total non-current liabilities



778,017




779,325


Total liabilities



966,315




967,841


Stockholders' deficit







Common stock



11




11


Additional paid-in capital



1,259,223




1,258,477


Accumulated other comprehensive income



17,961




1,789


Treasury stock, at cost



(128,803)




(128,803)


Accumulated deficit



(1,429,432)




(1,451,628)


Total stockholders' deficit



(281,040)




(320,154)


Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit


$

685,275



$

647,687


Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)




For the Three Months
Ended March 31,




2022



2021


Operating activities from continuing operations:







Net income (loss)


$

22,196



$

(5,884)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



3,791




4,117


Loss (gain) on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs



14




(100)


Provision for expected credit losses



259




15


Deferred income taxes



1,887




95


Stock-based compensation expense



4,007




1,849


Amortization of deferred financing costs and interest rate caps



947




1,703


Accretion of debt discount



115




84


Loss on settlement of convertible notes






4,397


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



Recommended Stories

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Elon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Cathie Wood criticized passive investing in a Twitter thread, weighing in on a long-running Wall Street debate about the growing power of index funds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Mar

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • Shell profits climb as oil price gains offset $3.9 billion in Russia exit charges

    Shell PLC on Thursday reported higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter of 2022, although the bottom-line result was hit by $3.9 billion of charges related to its exit from Russia.

  • Intel’s Top Executives Bought Up the Sliding Stock

    CEO Pat Gelsinger and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner each just bought a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of shares of the chip giant.

  • Why Shares of IAMGOLD Are Crashing Today

    The company reported strong first-quarter 2022 earnings, but it's the company's future that has investors worried.

  • Shell Posts Record Profit on Soaring Oil and Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc posted its highest quarterly earnings on record, as the company was buoyed by high oil and gas prices despite taking a $3.9 billion accounting charge on its planned exit from Russia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000110465922056055/tm2214608-1_sc13da.htm showed. The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

  • Datadog Crushes Views, Guides Higher Amid Acquisition

    Datadog reported March-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates, while guidance came in above expectations. Datadog also announced the acquisition of Hdiv Security.

  • Rouble leaps to over 2-year high vs dollar, euro as EU ups sanctions

    Movements on Russian markets are affected by the rouble being propped up by capital controls, while stocks are trading with a ban on short selling and foreign players barred from ditching shares in Russian companies without permission. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, as well as sanctioning its top bank and banning its broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow's isolation. But with markets returning to action for a few days in the middle of Russia's long May holidays and no concrete signs that the central bank will scale back controls any time soon, exporters were actively selling foreign currency, concerned that further rouble strengthening would eat into their holdings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Fed's Powell Fuels Big Market Rally; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market soared as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled no supersize rate hikes. Apple, Exxon flashed buy signals. What should investors do now?

  • Lyft stock is getting smoked — here's why

    Lyft was pummeled during early trading Wednesday following an earnings report that beat estimates.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Tesla Investors, Watch Out. DeLorean Is Back.

    What's old is new again—and the company that made the iconic 1980s DeLorean sports car is back with a new EV.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president of investor relations. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Lumen Technologies first quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and our senior vice president and treasurer, Rafael Martinez-Chapman.