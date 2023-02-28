Gogo Announces Record Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results, Provides 2023 Guidance and Updates Long-Term Targets

Cision

Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $108.2 million, up 17% Year-over-Year; Net Income from Continuing Operations of $27.7 million; and Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $46.2 million, up 17% Year-over-Year

Record Full Year Revenue of $404.1 million, up 20% Year-over-Year; Net Income from Continuing

Operations of $92.1 million; and Adjusted EBITDA of $173.8 million

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 2022 Highlights

Record total revenue of $108.2 million increased 17% compared to Q4 2021, fueled by strong growth in both service and equipment revenue.

AVANCE equipment units shipped totaled a record 390, an increase of 36% compared to Q4 2021 and a slight increase compared to the previous quarterly record set in Q3 2022.

Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 6,935 an increase of 8% compared to Q4 2021 and 2% compared to Q3 2022.

Average monthly revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") of $3,370 increased 2% compared to Q4 2021 and decreased slightly compared to Q3 2022.

Net income from continuing operations decreased to $27.7 million from $209.1 million in Q4 2021. Q4 2022 net income from continuing operations is net of a $3.0 million income tax provision compared to an income tax benefit of $187.7 million in Q4 2021.

Record Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $46.2 million, which includes approximately $1 million of expenses related to Global Broadband, increased 17% compared to Q4 2021 and 6% compared to Q3 2022.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $31.5 million in Q4 2022 increased from $30.3 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Record total revenue of $404.1 million increased 20% compared to 2021.

Record ARPU of $3,349 increased 3% compared to 2021.

Net income from continuing operations decreased to $92.1 million compared to $156.6 million in 2021. The prior year included a $187.2 million tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $173.8 million increased 15% compared to 2021.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations increased to $103.4 million compared to $66.7 million in 2021.

Free Cash Flow(1) increased to $57.8 million compared to $49.4 million in 2021.

"Our equipment revenue surged, which bodes well for future service revenue, as Gogo met extraordinary demand for inflight connectivity and delivered a 50% increase in equipment shipments despite global supply chain constraints in 2022," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO. "We're also on track to commercially launch our 5G service in Q4 this year, and our LEO-based Global Broadband product in the second half of 2024."

"Our strong financial results underpin our confidence in our financial targets," said Barry Rowan, Executive Vice President and CFO. "We have extended our long-term revenue growth target of 17% from 2022 through 2027 and reiterate our target for over $200 million in Free Cash Flow beginning in 2025."

2023 Financial Guidance and Long-Term Financial Targets

The Company is providing the following guidance for 2023:

Total revenue in the range of $440 million to $455 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $150 million to $160 million, reflecting operating expenses of approximately $30 million for strategic and operational initiatives including Gogo 5G and Global Broadband.

Free Cash Flow(1) of $80 million to $90 million. Free Cash Flow includes capital expenditures of approximately $30 million to $40 million, of which $20 million is tied to Gogo 5G.

The Company provides the following long-term financial targets:

Revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 17% from 2022 through 2027, with Global Broadband contributing to revenue beginning in 2025.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) in the mid-40% range by 2027.

Free Cash Flow(1) of more than $200 million beginning in 2025 and growing thereafter, consistent with the prior target.

The Company's 2023 financial guidance and long-term targets include Gogo 5G and Global Broadband but do not reflect the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program (the "FCC Program"), as the Company awaits further information regarding whether Congress will appropriate additional funds.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

The Company will host its fourth quarter conference call on February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, in the supplemental tables below, and we refer to Adjusted EBITDA Margin in our discussion of long-term baseline targets above. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP; when analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net income (loss) attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted amounts of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2027 and Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; the impact of competition; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues and increasing inflation; our ability to expand our business outside of the United States; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of increased attention to climate change, ESG matters and conservation measures; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Global Broadband or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 3Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of the internet and conflict minerals; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Program, should we decide to participate; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2022, Gogo reported 3,279 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,935 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,475 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.