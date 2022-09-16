U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.25
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,802.00
    -172.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,836.75
    -98.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.30
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.40
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3570
    -0.1000 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,724.06
    -329.29 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.94
    -16.45 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.58
    -301.33 (-1.08%)
     

Gogo Repurchases 1.5 Million Shares of Common Stock from BlackRock

·2 min read

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it has agreed to repurchase 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock owned by affiliates of BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), in a private transaction, for an aggregate purchase price of $18,345,000, or $12.23 per share (the "Repurchase"). The closing of the Repurchase will take place on or before September 21, 2022. The Repurchase is expected to be funded with cash on hand.

Gogo today also announced that BlackRock inadvertently acquired beneficial ownership of more than 4.9% of Gogo's common stock ("Common Stock"), exceeding the threshold stipulated in Gogo's Section 382 Rights Agreement, dated September 23, 2020 (the "Plan"). On September 15, 2022, pursuant to the Plan and following approval by the Gogo Board of Directors, Gogo requested that BlackRock, as promptly as practicable, divest sufficient shares of Common Stock to take its beneficial ownership below 4.9% (the "Shareholder Rights Plan Request"). Following completion of such requested share divestiture, BlackRock shall be deemed not to be an "Acquiring Person" under the Plan. Based on information provided by BlackRock, Gogo estimates that after the closing of the Repurchase, BlackRock would need to divest another approximately 100,000 shares of Common Stock in order to divest enough shares of Common Stock so as to not be deemed an "Acquiring Person" under the Plan.

Gogo can provide no assurances as to the specific timing and amount of sales by BlackRock or that BlackRock will in fact divest sufficient shares of Common Stock so as to not be deemed an "Acquiring Person" under the Plan.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2022, Gogo reported 2,893 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,654 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,462 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning the Company's market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from the Company's expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 3, 2022, and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022 and August 5, 2022. Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect the Company's financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. The Company's forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:


Media Relations Contact:

Will Davis


Dave Mellin

+1 917-519-6994


+1 303-301-3606

wdavis@gogoair.com


pr@gogoair.com




Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-repurchases-1-5-million-shares-of-common-stock-from-blackrock-301625932.html

SOURCE Gogo Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. To skip our analysis of Steve Cohen’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. With a […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: FedEx, Bowlero, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

    The stock market stayed on the defensive on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) continued to lose ground in the aftermath of Tuesday's latest economic report on consumer prices. Often, the best sign of attractive investment opportunities comes when institutional investors start to make strategic acquisitions of assets they believe are undervalued. The latest announcement from STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) early Thursday gave evidence that real estate investment trusts  might be one area that bargain-hunting investors should examine more closely for possible ideas.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • These 20 stocks have short interest of 19% or more, and AMC and GameStop are not even in the top half

    DEEP DIVE Short selling is a trading technique that gets especially popular during bear markets in stocks. Short selling — or betting on a decline in prices — can come to the fore if investors suspect a company is entering a difficult period, during a period of stress on financial markets, or when a group of traders acts to bid up the shares of companies that professional investors have bet against.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Is Down Today

    On Thursday, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) successfully raised $2 billion in equity units to fund its ambitious growth agenda. On Thursday morning, NextEra announced it had successfully raised $2 billion by selling equity units. The units are a form of a convertible preferred stock, with each unit consisting of a five-year fixed-income security and an obligation to buy NextEra shares down the line at a to-be-determined price.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a