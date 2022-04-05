U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.96
    -1.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0062 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    -0.0041 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5890
    +0.8170 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,972.24
    -817.88 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Gogo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOGO
  • SPGI
  • FLOW

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASD:GOGO) will replace SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, April 8. Lone Star Funds has acquired SPX Flow in a transaction that closed today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 8, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Gogo

GOGO

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SPX FLOW

FLOW

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301518486.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Recommended Stories

  • SPX Flow CEO's pay package soared to $7.1M as he led company to Lone Star deal

    It is the largest total compensation package Marc Michael has received since he became CEO of SPX Flow Inc. in 2016. And it comes in the year that he led the company to its $3.8 billion sale to Lone Star Funds of Dallas.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Popped on Tuesday

    In a note out this morning, Citi raised its price target on Pfizer stock by 24%, to $57 a share, and placed the stock on a "positive Catalyst Watch," reflecting the banker's belief that Pfizer might go even higher. Although anxiety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has died down a bit of late, Citi maintains what it calls an "underlying pessimistic view" about this sneaky virus and its ability to spin off new variants that can elude old vaccines. For the time being, Citi's view is that people are feeling too complacent in the absence of "the next virulent variant," reports TheFly.com.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery merger is the 'most exciting story' in streaming: Analyst

    All eyes are on AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St