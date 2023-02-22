GoGold Releases Additional Excellent Drilling Results at Los Ricos South

Shares Outstanding: 325,303,261

6,490 g/t AgEq over 0.8m within 16.3m of 605 g/t AgEq

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce additional drilling results from Los Ricos South, within the Eagle and Main Deposits. Hole LRGAG-22-113 intercepted 16.3m of 605 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), containing 6,490 g/t AgEq over 0.8m, and. The hole also intercepted an additional 12.3m of 462 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values. A cross section of hole LRGAG-22-113 is included as Figure 1 below.

"Impressive drill results continue to come in for the Eagle," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We expect these holes, along with our previously released drilling results, will provide a very positive impact when we update our Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment at Los Ricos South later this year. "

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGAG-22-101 Eagle 196.1 198.0 1.9 1.00 11.3 1.15 86.6 LRGAG-22-102 Eagle 203.6 205.2 1.6 2.39 67.9 3.29 247.0

and 218.4 219.4 1.0 2.36 3.4 2.41 180.4 LRGAG-22-104 Eagle 182.0 184.0 2.0 4.71 12.6 4.87 365.5

including 182.0 183.0 1.0 9.04 18.0 9.28 696.0 LRGAG-22-105 Eagle 309.0 318.5 9.5 0.46 55.7 1.20 90.3

including 313.0 315.5 2.5 1.12 117.5 2.69 201.7

and 335.4 349.4 14.0 0.91 35.7 1.38 103.8 LRGAG-22-106 Eagle 192.2 205.2 13.0 0.69 71.8 1.65 123.4

including 189.2 192.2 3.0 0.93 162.1 3.09 231.8 LRGAG-22-108 Eagle 130.5 138.0 7.5 0.44 78.7 1.49 111.8

including 132.0 133.0 1.0 1.35 179.0 3.74 280.3 LRGAG-22-110 Eagle 62.0 124.4 62.4 1.43 42.8 2.00 149.7

including 98.7 114.7 16.0 4.57 70.7 5.52 413.6

including 102.6 103.9 1.4 17.05 189.0 19.57 1,467.7 LRGAG-22-112 Eagle 322.6 331.1 8.5 0.80 114.5 2.33 174.8

including 323.6 324.6 1.0 1.64 365.0 6.51 488.0 LRGAG-22-113 Eagle 132.8 149.0 16.3 3.29 357.7 8.06 604.8

including 133.8 135.6 1.8 20.05 2,000.0 46.72 3,503.7

including 134.8 135.6 0.8 40.00 3,490.0 86.53 6,490.0

and 160.5 190.0 29.5 2.32 57.8 3.09 231.7

including 165.1 177.4 12.3 5.20 72.1 6.16 462.4

including 169.0 170.0 1.0 21.10 170.0 23.37 1,752.5 LRGAG-22-115 Eagle 180.1 211.6 31.5 1.44 75.1 2.45 183.4

including 191.6 202.6 11.0 3.38 147.2 5.34 400.4

including 200.6 201.6 1.0 12.85 64.0 13.70 1,027.8 LRGG-22-224 Main area 97.6 102.8 5.2 1.51 145.0 3.44 258.3

including 99.8 102.8 3.0 2.32 193.0 4.89 366.8 LRGG-22-225 Main area 254.4 260.2 5.8 0.50 91.0 1.71 128.2 LRGG-22-226 Main area 136.5 137.9 1.4 1.10 153.1 3.14 235.8 LRGG-22-227 Main area 124.0 153.0 29.0 1.28 105.2 2.68 200.9

including 130.6 137.0 6.3 4.84 352.0 9.54 715.2

including 132.0 132.7 0.7 24.00 335.0 28.47 2,135.0

1. Not true width 2. AgEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100% 3. Holes LRGAG-22-103, 107, 109, 111, 114 did not intercept significant mineralization





The Eagle Deposit adjoins the Main Deposit and represents a northern extension of the previously defined Mineral Resource Estimate in the Los Ricos South PEA. The Eagle concession covers 1,107 hectares, including the area between the Main Deposit and the Company's Jamaica concession located 3km to the northwest, where the Company holds the rights to additional concessions. Drilling at the Eagle has returned the highest grade intercepts to date in the district. These wide high grade intercepts are consistent with geophysical targets on the new concession.

Figure 1: Cross Section – LRGAG-22-113 (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

Figure 2: Eagle + Main Area Grade Thickness Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

The LRGG holes contained in the results above are part of a new drilling program at the Main Deposit. The purpose of the program is to better define the very high grade portions of the current deposit that may be amenable to bulk underground mining. The Company is carrying out a trade-off study to better define what portion of the deposit could be mined in a lower strip ratio pit and what portion would best be mined in more selective bulk underground mining. These holes are in addition to those drilled in 2019 and 2020 which formed part of the initial resource upon which the Los Ricos South Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was based upon when it was released on January 20, 2021.

A summary of Eagle zone drilling highlights is included as Table 2 below.

Table 2: Eagle Deposit Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGAG-22-118 Eagle 95.6 150.6 55.0 7.80 2,152.7 36.51 2,737.9

including 95.6 120.6 25.0 16.07 4,664.2 78.26 5,869.3

including 104.6 119.6 15.0 26.74 7,755.8 130.15 9,761.3

including 107.6 114.6 7.0 55.87 16,524.6 276.19 20,714.5

including 107.6 110.6 3.0 121.97 36,953.0 614.67 46,100.5

including 108.6 110.6 2.0 145.25 52,764.5 848.78 63,658.3 LRGAG-22-035 Eagle 69.0 179.6 110.6 1.64 264.6 5.17 387.5

including 129.0 140.5 11.5 11.31 2,198.3 40.62 3,046.7

including 130.4 133.8 3.5 30.24 6,392.5 115.48 8,660.8

including 130.4 131.9 1.5 63.24 12,729.3 232.96 17,472.0

including 131.0 131.9 0.9 104.50 13,742.5 287.73 21,580.0 LRGAG-21-014 Eagle 144.3 216.9 72.6 5.13 76.0 6.14 460.6

including 198.8 210.7 11.9 28.58 115.9 30.13 2,259.8

including 208.6 210.7 2.1 146.03 176.8 148.39 11,128.9

including 208.6 209.3 0.7 266.00 319.0 270.25 20,269.0 LRGAG-22-031 Eagle 58.0 126.0 68.0 4.25 109.4 5.71 428.4

including 78.0 113.9 35.9 7.83 184.9 10.29 771.8

including 80.0 95.0 15.0 15.61 273.3 19.26 1,444.4

including 84.0 86.0 2.0 46.80 272.5 50.43 3,782.5 LRGAG-22-032 Eagle 48.1 113.8 65.8 1.36 107.7 2.79 209.6

including 85.8 113.8 28.1 2.96 216.6 5.85 439.0

including 88.5 92.9 4.3 7.17 1,012.8 20.68 1,550.7

including 88.5 89.1 0.6 25.00 3,020.0 65.27 4,895.0 LRGAG-22-041 Eagle 109.5 145.5 36.0 1.46 134.5 3.26 244.3

including 134.0 143.5 9.5 4.55 389.9 9.75 731.1

including 134.0 134.8 0.8 6.01 577.0 13.70 1,027.7

also including 137.0 143.5 6.6 5.62 453.6 11.67 875.3

including 141.0 142.2 1.2 17.10 1,345.0 35.03 2,627.5 LRGAG-22-113 Eagle 132.8 149.0 16.3 3.29 357.7 8.06 604.8

including 133.8 135.6 1.8 20.05 2,000.0 46.72 3,503.7

including 134.8 135.6 0.8 40.00 3,490.0 86.53 6,490.0

and 160.5 190.0 29.5 2.32 57.8 3.09 231.7

including 165.1 177.4 12.3 5.20 72.1 6.16 462.4

including 169.0 170.0 1.0 21.10 170.0 23.37 1,752.5 LRGAG-21-018 Eagle 127.6 163.0 33.6 1.57 85.5 2.71 203.5

including 156.9 159.3 2.4 10.51 436.5 16.33 1,225.0

including 156.9 157.6 0.8 15.00 1,155.0 30.40 2,280.0

and 177.9 178.6 0.7 36.20 1,500.0 56.20 4,215.0 LRGAG-22-030 Eagle 42.9 79.5 36.7 1.77 156.2 3.85 289.0

including 51.9 61.0 9.1 6.00 553.3 13.38 1,003.2

including 54.1 54.8 0.7 14.00 1,260.0 30.80 2,310.0 LRGAG-22-029 Eagle 74.0 94.6 20.6 1.52 217.5 4.42 331.3

including 75.5 77.5 2.0 8.00 1,865.5 32.87 2,465.5

including 75.5 76.5 1.0 14.15 3,520.0 61.08 4,581.3 LRGAG-21-007 Eagle 148.5 191.0 42.5 1.64 137.5 3.47 260.6

including 188.6 190.2 1.6 6.83 1,269.5 23.76 1,781.8

Figure 3: Eagle Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

Figure 4, which follows, provides a summary of the Los Ricos District, including both the Los Ricos North and Los Ricos South projects. The map includes an outline of the concession areas and a summary of the current Mineral Resource Estimates ("MRE") on the projects, as well as stars locating each of the deposits included within the current MREs.

Figure 4: Los Ricos District Overview (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

Table 3: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGAG-22-101 609964 2328357 1252 0 -90 327 LRGAG-22-102 609942 2328282 1272 50 -67 273 LRGAG-22-103 609823 2328439 1231 50 -50 306 LRGAG-22-104 609822 2328438 1231 50 -65 351 LRGAG-22-105 609942 2328282 1272 0 -90 386 LRGAG-22-106 610034 2328128 1317 50 -55 274 LRGAG-22-107 609820 2328437 1231 0 -90 386 LRGAG-22-108 610126 2328072 1310 50 -45 184 LRGAG-22-109 610126 2328072 1310 50 -65 239 LRGAG-22-110 610062 2328411 1283 50 -60 170 LRGAG-22-111 610126 2328072 1310 50 -85 296 LRGAG-22-112 609931 2328050 1326 50 -55 377 LRGAG-22-113 610060 2328410 1282 0 -90 266 LRGAG-22-114 609404 2328744 1247 50 -45 310 LRGAG-22-115 610035 2328259 1306 50 -63 308 LRGG-22-224 610410 2327788 1276 50 -45 138 LRGG-22-225 610220 2327768 1233 50 -70 320 LRGG-22-226 610306 2327803 1254 50 -56 185 LRGG-22-227 610440 2327718 1270 50 -56 177

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

The VRIFY 3D Slide Deck for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/companies/gogold-resources-inc and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV 5% of US$295M. The Eagle Concession was acquired in October 2022 and is adjacent to the Main Area which contains the initial Mineral Resource.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling for 2022 in place.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

GoGold Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

