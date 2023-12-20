GoGold Resources Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$30.3m (down 16% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$7.89m (down from US$692.0k profit in FY 2022).

US$0.025 loss per share (down from US$0.002 profit in FY 2022).

TSX:GGD Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

GoGold Resources Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 15%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 148%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 55% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 3.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for GoGold Resources that you should be aware of.

