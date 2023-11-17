Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023

Operator: Welcome to the Gogoro Inc. 2023 Q3 Earnings Call. These sessions will be recorded. I would like to introduce Bruce Aitken, CFO of Gogoro, who will kick us off.

Bruce Aitken: Thanks, Operator, and thanks to everyone for taking the time to join us today. I’m Bruce Aitken, CFO of Gogoro, and I’m pleased to welcome you to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. Hopefully by now you’ve seen our earnings release. If you haven’t, it’s available on the Investor Relations tab of our website, investor.gogoro.com. We’ll also be displaying the materials on the webcast screen as we go. We’re looking forward to sharing our Q3 results, as well as providing guidance on what we’re seeing as the outlook for the remainder of 2023. Before our CEO, Horace Luke, shares, I’d like to introduce Michael Bowen of ICR, who will share the process for today’s call and provide some important disclosures. Michael?

A close-up of a person riding a two-wheeled electric vehicle, against modern street backdrop.

Michael Bowen: Thank you, Bruce. I’m sure you’re all looking forward to hearing from Horace and Bruce on behalf of Gogoro, but before that, allow me to remind you of a few things. You are all currently on mute. After Horace has given a brief overview of Gogoro and some of the business highlights from Q3, Bruce will go a bit deeper into the Q3 financial results, and then we will open the line for Q&A and answer as many questions as time allows. During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements regarding our third quarter 2023 results, management’s expectations for our future financial and operational performance, the capabilities of our technology, projections of market opportunity and market share, the strategic cooperation and investments in India and the Philippines, our potential growth, headwinds facing the company, the company’s business plans, including its expansion plans, the company’s expectations relating to its growth in overseas markets, statements relating to the potential of our strategic collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures, statements regarding regulatory developments and our plans, prospects and expectations.

These statements are not promises or guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Information concerning those risks is available in our earnings press release distributed prior to market open today and in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Further, during the course of today’s call, we will refer to certain adjusted financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from IFRS measures. Additional information about these non-IFRS measures, including reconciliation of non-IFRS to comparable IFRS is included in our press release and investor presentation provided today.

Now, we’ll turn the call over to Horace.

