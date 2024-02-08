Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

Operator: Welcome to the Gogoro Inc. 2023 Q4 earnings call. This conference call is now being recorded and broadcasted live over the Internet. Webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. I'd like to turn the call over to the Gogoro team.

Unidentified Company Representative: Welcome to Gogoro's 2023 Q4 earnings conference call hosted by our CEO, Horace Luke; and CFO, Bruce Aitken. Hopefully by now, you've seen our earnings release. If you haven't, it is available on the Investor Relations tab of our website, investors.gogoro.com. We are hosting our earnings conference call via live webcast through Gogoro's website, where you can also download all of their earnings release materials. We will also be displaying the materials on the webcast screen as we ago. If you're joining us through the conference call, your dial-in lines are in listen-only mode. After Horace provides some of the business highlights from Q4 and our outlook for 2024, Bruce will go a bit deeper into the Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results.

And then we will open the line for Q&A and answer as many questions as time allows. As usual, we would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking statements that appear in our press release and investor presentation provided today. And now, I would like to turn the call over to Horace.

Horace Luke: Thanks for joining our call today. We're pleased to have this opportunity to meet with you and provide a summary of our fourth-quarter 2023 results, a recap on our 2023 full year, and share our outlook for 2024. We've already had a few key announcements and product launches in January as well as in Q4 of 2023. We launched the Gogoro Pulse, our new flagship vehicle just last week, and it is awesome. And I'm very proud of the work our team has done. We continue to innovate and redefine what is possible when it comes to electric mobility. The Gogoro Pulse demonstrates a big leap in our industry leadership in both vehicle design, smart technologies, user interaction, and vehicle performance, and will extend our lead in the electric two-wheeler industry.

We continue to extend our partnership with Apple, and with the latest Pulse vehicle, we'll partner with Qualcomm to deliver the latest chipset to power state-of-the-art dashboard. Last week, we also announced a partnership with Copec Energy in Latin America, where we'll be launching in Chile and Colombia in Q2. In Q4, we launched our Gogoro CrossOver vehicle, both in Taiwan and in India and commercially launched our battery swapping service in the Philippines. We also announced an agreement with Uber Eats in Taiwan to speed the transition of their delivery fleet riders to electric two wheelers. I'm excited to confirm that we are also progressing smoothly with the facility fill out of our first battery pack factory in India and have begun moving our state-of-the-art robotics equipment into the factory.

