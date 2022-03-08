U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,184.01
    -17.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,754.37
    -63.01 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,761.47
    -69.49 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.18
    +3.85 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    128.59
    +9.19 (+7.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,068.10
    +72.20 (+3.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.39
    +1.67 (+6.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8610
    +0.1100 (+6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4530
    +0.1440 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,776.55
    -89.56 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.20
    +7.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.78
    +8.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Gogoro unveils the first swappable solid-state EV battery

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Gogoro

Solid-state batteries promise a huge upgrade for electric vehicles thanks to higher energy densities and safer designs compared to lithium ion, and Gogoro appears closer to making them a practical reality. The scooter and energy brand has teamed up with ProLogium Technology to reveal what they say is the world's first swappable solid-state EV battery. The lithium ceramic prototype is compatible with Gogoro's current scooters, but should deliver a much higher capacity — the two companies are targeting 2.5kWh versus the 1.7kWh of existing hardware.

The design should provide significantly greater range while offering improved safety. Gogoro and ProLogium didn't estimate what that range might be, but the inherently safer nature of a solid-state battery should reduce the chances of fires compared to 'conventional' EVs.

The prototype isn't just for show. Gogoro and ProLogium expect to produce a "commercial offering" at an unspecified point in the future. That could help Gogoro's business by expanding the coverage of its scooter network, not to mention lowering the risks for riders. For many, though, availability of technology like this in larger vehicles is the bigger concern — range and weight remain significant obstacles in electric cars, and solid-state batteries could go a long way toward solving those problems.

Recommended Stories

  • California pilot program turns GM's EVs into roving battery packs

    This summer, General Motors and PG&E will team up for a pilot program using the automaker's electric vehicles as roving battery packs for the state's power grid.

  • Google's Jigsaw open sources its anti-harassment tool to help protect journalists

    It can help users easily detect, document and hide toxic comments on social media.

  • Firefox Focus on Android now includes an HTTPS-only mode

    Firefox 98 introduces a handful of small but handy features to the mobile version of Mozilla’s browser.

  • Ubisoft and Take-Two are the latest game companies to halt sales in Russia

    People in Russia and Ukraine won't be able to buy or install 'GTA V,' among other games.

  • Samsung may face investigation in Korea over Galaxy S22 performance claims

    Samsung may face an antitrust case in South Korea over allegations it's exaggerating Galaxy S22 performance.

  • Crypto platform blocks thousands of Russia-linked wallets

    Trading platform Coinbase says it has blocked 25,000 wallet addresses related to Russia.

  • WHO warns of increasing attacks on Ukraine health care facilities

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that more than a dozen health care facilities in Ukraine have been attacked in the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.On its website, the WHO confirmed 16 attacks against healthcare facilities between Feb. 24, when Russia invaded the country, and March 3, but did not identify the aggressor behind the attacks.Assaults against those health care facilities have led to at least nine deaths and...

  • Blizzard will reveal the next 'World of Warcraft' expansion on April 19th

    The Warcraft mobile game will be unveiled in May.

  • Itch.io's $10 bundle with almost 1,000 games will benefit charities helping Ukraine

    It includes a collection of 991 indie games, soundtracks, books, comics, tabletop RPGs and gaming tools.

  • Android 12L is coming to tablets and foldables 'later this year'

    Android 12L is coming later this year, "with planned updates from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft."

  • Russia bans Zello's walkie-talkie app

    Russia is further cracking down on political dissent by banning Zello's walkie-talkie app.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Elon Musk Asks Judge to Block SEC Subpoena Over Tweets on Tesla Stock Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked a judge to end a 2018 consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he claims is being used “to trample on Mr. Musk’s First Amendment rights and to impose prior restraints on his speech.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the

  • Stocks Swing to Losses in Choppy Trade; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined in choppy trading as the Biden administration prepares to impose a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy. Treasury yields rose and crude oil climbed.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russ

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • What To Expect From Apple's Spring Product Launch Event

    Consumer electronics giant Apple was preparing to hold a spring product launch event on Tuesday. Such events are often catalysts for Apple stock.

  • Nvidia, Samsung Face Huge Cyber Attack; You Could Be Next

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • Google to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, or $23 a Share

    Alphabet Google reached a deal to acquire Mandiant the cybersecurity software and services company, for $23 a share in cash. The acquisition is valued at about $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Mandiant (ticker: MNDT) shares fell 3.3% to $21.75 in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Sank 16.8% Last Month

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) fell 16.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground due to a price target cut from an analyst and the market's shift away from software stocks. Canaccord's T. Michael Walkley published a note on BlackBerry on Feb. 22, maintaining a buy rating on the stock but lowering his one-year price target from $10 per share to $7 per share.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.