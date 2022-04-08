GoImpact's Series-A round fund-raising closed at a valuation of US$ 22 Million

A great leap forward in making ESG agenda mainstream

HONG KONG, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainable Finance start-up, today announced the closing of its Series-A round fund-raising, at a valuation of US$ 22 Million, tripling that of the last round. The investors comprised a Hong Kong listed company, Oriental Watch Holdings Limited ("Oriental Watch Group"; Stock Code: 0398.HK), and a leading Hong Kong based private investor. The support from these prominent investors is a recognition of GoImpact's unique strategy in driving ESG adoption in Asia, and closing the knowledge gap in ESG and Sustainable Finance.

Awareness in ESG and Green/Sustainable Finance has heightened in recent years, further exacerbated by the much-followed outcome from the COP26 meeting last year. GoImpact is on a mission to drive the sustainability agenda forward, bridging the knowledge gap between talk and action. GoImpact offers the best ESG learning experience in the market, providing case-based, experiential learning courses which are crafted and delivered by a group of world-class experts in sustainable finance and ESG. GoImpact's learning framework includes synchronized and asynchronized learning programmes and workshops. The Learning courses are structured to align with the17 United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), in 5 key areas, namely Climate, Education, Health, Inclusion and Biodiversity. Courses offered by GoImpact are recognized on accredited platforms in Hong Kong and the region, and include Certificate Programs with Executive-training academy of prominent universities in Asia. In a short period of time, GoImpact's geographic reach has extended to 5 countries in the Asia Pacific, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates.

"GoImpact has made impressive strides over the past year," Mr. Dennis Yeung, Chairman and Managing Director of Oriental Watch Group, commenting on the investment. "The company's clever position to tackle the underserved ESG education market promises tremendous growth potential. We applaud GoImpact's determination to challenge the status quo and create cultures that have the power to transform companies by truly embracing ESG commitments. At Oriental Watch Group, our business depends heavily on the global supply chain. ESG risks such as corporate governance, occupational health, waste reduction, employee safety are of utmost importance to ensure we have a sustainable business. We are delighted to support a promising young company which has the foresight in driving ESG adoption, and providing the necessary knowledge to enable C-suites and executives to implement sustainable strategies for their companies."

GoImpact is founded by finance industry veterans Ms. Helene Li and Mr. Clarence T'ao, and a serial entrepreneur, Mr. Andy Ann, in 2020. With a forward-looking vision, the founders of GoImpact set their sights on the huge potential of ESG and began building an ESG ecosystem before ESG was brought to the spotlight. In 2 years' time, GoImpact established a highly regarded education network consisting top ESG and industry experts, prominent higher-education institutions, industry bodies, financial institutions, large corporations and governmental agencies across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The Company, acting as an influential ESG industry "thought-leader", part-takes in and co-host visible industry seminars to drive ESG adoption.

"GoImpact is solving a massive pain point for the fast-growing and highly underserved market of education in ESG," said Ms. Helene Li, CEO and Co-Founder of GoImpact. "We are thrilled to have Oriental Watch Group, a prominent Hong Kong private investor to be our Series A investors. The financial support from veteran investors of this caliber and sophistication is an acknowledgement of our business strategy growth potential of GoImpact."

"One of the unique advantages of GoImpact is that we are able to bring widely-acclaimed ESG industry players to share their real-life experiences and deliver a differentiated case-based learning experience to market professionals and industry leaders who will shape the future of Asia," added Mr. Clarence T'ao, Co-Founder of GoImpact. "Our core team and Advisory Board consist of business leaders with vast connections in the corporate world and deep expertise in ESG and Sustainability Finance. We are able to benefit from the experience and resources from these extremely talented individuals, which enabled us to accelerate the business growth in an astonishing pace."

"We are looking for expanding our global footprint," said Mr. Andy Ann, Co-Founder of GoImpact. "The funds we raised will allow an expansion of the team in Hong Kong and around the world. In the future, GoImpact will continue to seek partnership with leading institutions and organizations to further our influence on a global scale."

Apart from ESG education, GoImpact also engages in other areas to mainstream and drive the sustainability agenda forward. The company is currently building an ESG ecosystem based on 3 key pillars, namely GoLearn (education), GoNetwork (structured advocacy) and GoInvest (deal flow platform for sustainable investments), to enable actions on sustainable development.

