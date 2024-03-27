Going up: AEP Ohio residential customers hit with $10-a-month increase in electric bills

AEP customers will pay about $10 more a month for electricity

AEP Ohio residential customers will pay about $10 more a month to keep the lights on starting Monday.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and AEP struck a deal last week allowing AEP to raise transmission fees for residential consumers.

The average residential customer who uses about 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see transmission fees go up by about a third to almost $44 per month, according to the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, which pegs the total cost to residential customers at $154 million.

At the same time, as part of the agreement, transmission rates for businesses and other large users of electricity will go down.

"Regrettably, because of the PUCO’s order, AEP’s residential consumers will pay higher electric bills," Maureen Willis, the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, said in a statement. "Ohio utilities’ transmission spending that receives no regulatory review for need or prudence continues to be a problem for Ohio utility consumers that foot the bill."

AEP said the fee increase was necessary to cover rising costs.

"Providing reliable service relies on a resilient energy delivery system," AEP Ohio said in a statement. "As AEP Ohio has continued its commitment to invest in new transmission lines and replace aging infrastructure to better serve customers of all classes, costs have gone up.

"The formula used to calculate transmission rates has been approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the PUCO. Under this formula, residential customers used a larger share of the transmission system at peak demand, resulting in a larger rate increase for residential customers."

More: Columbus electric customers to see higher bills after city renegotiates green energy deal

The Consumers' Counsel has objected to some of AEP Ohio's transmission-related charges, saying that some projects funded by the fees receive no review to make sure they're reasonable.

Last June, AEP Ohio rates for residential customers went up 28% because of the higher cost of energy, boosting the average monthly bill to about $200.

Story continues

That increase did not apply to customers who have shopped for another provider or are covered by a government aggregation program. While electricity rates may vary by provider, transmission charges don't.

AEP Ohio anticipates that the energy charge this June will go down by about $30 per month because of falling energy prices.

Even with transmission costs going up, total monthly bills for residential customers who haven't shopped for another provider will be about $20 less per month beginning in June, compared with June 2023.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Electric bills going up $10 for AEP Ohio residential customers