What Is Going On With Amazon Stock Monday

Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is trading lower Monday amid reports of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube proposing to undercut Amazon's streaming service charges by up to 10 bps.

YouTube follows similar moves by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) to compete with Amazon, the Information reports.

Simultaneously, Amazon trailed behind Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in India's battle for online consumers.

As per Redseer, Walmart-owned Flipkart has grown more quickly than Amazon in India.

Redseer flagged Amazon's significant gap with Flipkart making it difficult for them to bridge it, at least in the short term.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.23% at $114.81 on the last check Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

