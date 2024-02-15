What’s that going into the former Great Clips at Woodfield Station?

Project: A new ice cream parlor, Cold Stone Creamery.

Location: 55 W. 29th Avenue, Eugene.

The Woodfield Station on W. 29th Avenue in Eugene is home to several shops and eateries and plans to welcome the option for more sweet treats later this year with the opening of a Cold Stone Creamery location. No longer will Eugenians have to trek to the nearest location in Corvallis nearly 40 miles away to satiate their Cold Stone cravings.

Cold Stone Creamery has been serving up ice cream scoops, cakes and other frozen treats for over 30 years. The business model now hinges on ice cream made in-house and the addition of iconic “mix-ins” that allow patrons to customize their sweet treats with a number of toppings.

Customers can expect to watch their ice cream mix-ins added on a frozen granite slab — the reason behind the name Cold Stone. Scoopers typically finely dice the toppings like chocolate chips and candy bar pieces before folding them carefully into the ice cream. When given a tip for their service, employees sing. Cold Stone Creamery considers this part of the 'Entertainment Factor' of its locations, which the company says is part of how it is "in the business of making people happy."

A new Cold Stone Creamery location is expected to open in Woodfield Station later this year, taking over the former Great Clips location.

The new location is taking tenancy next door to Beauty Nails and Ron’s Island Grill across the parking lot from Market of Choice.

There is no solidified timeline for the completion of this location, meaning those looking to get their Cold Stone fix may be waiting for a while. With any luck, the location could open in time for a slew of summertime scoops.

Building Size: The building with four tenant spaces is just over .7 acres. The entirety of Woodfield Station is just over 12 acres.

Contractor: Ordell Construction, LLC, of Eugene.

Sources: Cold Stone Creamery, City of Eugene Planning and Development Department Permit Records, Lane County Property Records.

Is there something under construction that you’d like to learn more about? Contact growth and development reporter Hannarose McGuinness at 541-844-9859 or hmcguinness@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What's that? Woodfield Station welcomes a tenant slinging sweet treats