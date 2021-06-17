U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,221.86
    -1.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,823.45
    -210.22 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,161.35
    +121.67 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.46
    -27.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.97
    -1.18 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.50
    -86.90 (-4.67%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -1.80 (-6.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0091 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    -0.0580 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    -0.0062 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2740
    -0.3390 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,777.30
    -810.95 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.10
    -31.78 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Going, going, almost gone! Only a few spots left in Startup Alley at TC Disrupt 2021

Marquise Foster
·3 min read

Now hear this! Early-stage founders, a shipload of opportunity is about to set sail and you don’t want to miss the boat. We have only a few spots left to exhibit in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 (September 21-23). Buy a Startup Alley Pass and take advantage of all the exposure, perks and potential to help your startup cruise to the next level.

Every exhibiting startup gets a virtual booth where you can post a company video and links to your website and social media accounts. But don’t stop there. Hopin, the virtual platform, lets you get creative — and interactive. Schedule and host live-stream product demos, tutorials or Q&A sessions. Or cook up some other amazing way to showcase your expertise.

And every exhibiting startup also gets two minutes to pitch live during a breakout session. Your audience? TechCrunch staff and thousands of Disrupt attendees across the globe. Exposure, practice and invaluable feedback from the pitch-savvy TC crew — jump on board that opportunity.

Ready to get wild? Team TechCrunch will choose two utterly awesome exhibiting startups to be a Startup Battlefield Wild Card. Those founders will compete in Startup Battlefield for a chance at $100,000. You can’t beat that kind of global attention.

Exhibit in Startup Alley and you might be selected to join the Startup Alley+ cohort. TC staff will choose up to 50 startups to participate in a VIP experience designed to provide more exposure, education and opportunity — long before Disrupt even starts. The Startup Alley+ experience begins July 9 with free attendance to TechCrunch Early Stage: Marketing & Fundraising. Read more about the business development support you’ll receive as part of Startup Alley+.

Here’s another way exhibitors might gain invaluable exposure at TC Disrupt — a Startup Alley Crawl interview. TC editors will host a one-hour crawl for each business category. During a crawl, they select a few exhibiting startups from the relevant category and interview them live on the Disrupt stage. Sweet!

Exhibiting in Startup Alley is one big boatload of opportunity and time’s running out to book passage. Buy your Startup Alley Pass today and chart a course for success — at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 and beyond.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Dogecoin is the ‘bad boy of crypto’: Analyst

    Dogecoin has seen its value increase exponentially over the past year, but is it an asset worthy of serious consideration or a speculative bubble waiting to burst? One analyst thinks the latter.

  • The Rise of Shiba Inu Coin Shows Crypto’s New Dynamics

    The cryptocurrency is now being listed on major crypto exchanges through the power of memes, crowds, persistence -- and a cute dog.

  • Facebook can now detect ‘the most dangerous crime of the future’ and the AI used to make them

    Facebook’s reverse engineering is ‘like recognising the components of a car based on how it sounds, even if this is a new car we’ve never heard of before’

  • Should Investors Give Facebook More Face-Time?

    As far as the best social media stocks in the world go, Facebook (FB) has to take the cake. This mega-cap tech giant has posted incredible numbers once again, and is now trading near its all-time high. Nearly a one-trillion dollar company, Facebook’s size and scale has brought even the most cautious investors into its fold of late. The company’s moat is seemingly impenetrable to outside competitive forces. Moreover, each and every quarter, Facebook seemingly finds a new way to monetize some port

  • China mourns death of ‘Strong Pig’, hailed for miraculous survival of 2008 earthquake

    A pig that became an unlikely national icon in China after surviving 36 days under rubble in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in 2008 died at the age of 14 on Wednesday, sparking an outpouring of emotion. Zhu Jianqiang, or "Strong Pig", shot to fame after being discovered alive following the 7.9-magnitude earthquake in southwestern Sichuan province on May 12, 2008. The earthquake left nearly 90,000 people dead or missing and the pig's miraculous story, subsisting on a bag of charcoal and r

  • Instagram Reels now has ads

    Instagram is adding ads up to 30 seconds in duration to its TikTok clone, Reels.

  • Conservative Newsmax host Greg Kelly is being investigated over racist tweets

    A Newsmax spokesperson says it is investigating the posts

  • India says Twitter knowingly not complying with local laws

    The standoff between the Indian government and Twitter escalated Wednesday when the country’s technology minister accused the social media giant of deliberately not complying with local laws. Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Twitter has chosen “the path of deliberate defiance” when it comes to following new internet regulations that digital activists have said could curtail online speech and privacy in India. “If any foreign entity believes that they can portray itself as the flag bearer of free speech in India to excuse itself from complying with the law of the land, such attempts are misplaced,” Prasad said in a series of tweets.

  • Suspended, banned, and deleted: Censorship war between Big Tech and Republicans, in their own words

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn's social media manager approached the North Carolina representative in March with a problem: His tweet mentioning the surge at the border wasn't posting. Cawthorn says he checked everything: His WiFi appeared to be functional, and he tried using cellular data to make sure. He saw no apparent issues with his account. He couldn't understand why his tweet wouldn't send.

  • Google updates its kids online safety curriculum with lessons on gaming, video and more

    Google announced today it's updating and expanding its digital safety and citizenship curriculum called Be Internet Awesome, which is aimed at helping school-aged children learn to navigate the internet responsibly. First introduced four years ago, the curriculum now reaches 30 countries and millions of kids, says Google. In the update rolling out today, Google has added nearly a dozen more lessons for parents and educators that tackle areas like online gaming, search engines, video consumption, online empathy, cyberbullying and more.

  • Facebook Will Start Serving Targeted Ads in Oculus VR Headsets

    Will the next big advance in VR be… virtual-reality commercials? Facebook announced that it is kicking off a “small test” of in-headset ads for Oculus VR devices. The ads will first appear in “Blaston,” a dueling-shooter VR game from Resolution Games, as well as titles from a few other developers rolling out over the coming […]

  • Fintech Focus For June 16, 2021

    Quote To Start The Day: "[By] Labor Day, I'll be very disappointed if people haven't found their way into the office and then we'll have a different kind of conversation.” Source: James Gorman One Big Thing In Fintech: The most fundamental problem in financial services is that people don’t know how to use money to make themselves happy. This problem unites consumers demographically and socioeconomically in a way that almost nothing else does. Financial services providers have everything they nee

  • Racist Proud Boys Are Making Money Off Black Lives Matter Merchandise; Could Be Wearing Them At Protests

    The leader of the far-right Proud Boys has revealed that one of his companies has been profiting off Black Lives Matter slogans.

  • Twine raises $3.3M to add networking features to virtual events

    Twine, a video chat startup that launched amid the pandemic as a sort of "Zoom for meeting new people," shifted its focus to online events and, as a result, has now closed on $3.3 million in seed funding. To date, twine's events customers have included names like Microsoft, Amazon, Forrester and others, and the service is on track to do $1 million in bookings in 2021, the company says. Clint Chao, founding partner at Moment, will join twine’s board of directors with the round's close.

  • Yasmin Razavi of Spark Capital will sit in judgment at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021's Startup Battlefield

    Joining us onstage as a judge for TechCrunch Disrupt 2021's Startup Battlefield will be Yasmin Razavi, general partner at Spark Capital. Razavi invests in growth-stage enterprise, fintech and developer companies, but her background is until fairly recently an engineering-focused one. In 2017 she joined Spark, and since then has led investments in Marqueta, Deel, Rapyd, Niantic, Capitolis and Earnin.

  • Southern Baptist Convention Elects Ed Litton President in Victory for Moderate Forces

    The Alabama pastor defeated Mike Stone in a runoff that was in many ways a proxy for how actively the SBC should be involved in conservative politics.

  • The relatives frozen in time on Google Street View

    People are sharing ways in which the mapping tool has accidentally connected them with dead relatives.

  • No, NFTs aren’t copyrights

    For contemporary artists, attaching work to the blockchain in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) may seem like a secure and verifiable way to sell art online. Blockchain inherently records time-stamped data on all transactions, with a permanent indication of ownership across a distributed ledger. A look inside a blockchain’s transactions will provide all the information needed about when an NFT was traded, who was involved in the transaction and how much was spent.

  • Facebook will let group admins ‘slow down’ toxic conversations

    Facebook introduced a new tool that will allow moderators to restrict comments on posts in an effort to “slow down” conversations.

  • Facebook testing virtual reality ads in Oculus VR

    This opportunity may be perfect for many advertisers to reach a new or specific type of audience if the tests go well. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.