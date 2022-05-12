U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,863.96
    -71.22 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,258.97
    -575.14 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,154.68
    -209.56 (-1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.37
    -9.77 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.40
    +0.69 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    -31.80 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.90 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0375
    -0.0144 (-1.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0950 (-3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1610
    -1.7870 (-1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,278.79
    -1,595.48 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.36
    -0.73 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Going, going…grab one of the last 2 demo tables at TC Sessions: Climate before they’re gone

Lauren Simonds
·4 min read

Climate-change warriors heed this call! If you want to demo your climate tech at TC Sessions: Climate 2022 on June 14 at UC Berkeley, time is running out. We have only two — count ‘em two — Startup Demo Packages left, and your last day to purchase one is May 14.

It’s Now O’clock: Buy your demo package — while you still can — before May 14. Let’s talk about value-add. The $525 package includes four all-access passes to the conference.

More than 1,000 people dedicated to stopping this existential crisis in its tracks will be in the house. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your early-stage climate tech in front of this influential, highly targeted audience.

We’re talking about climate entrepreneurs — like Impossible Foods’s Patrick Brown and Novoloop’s Miranda Wang — scientist/VCs like SOSV’s Pae Wu and DCVC’s Kiersten Stead. Check out the impressive roster of speakers.

You’ll have access to CrunchMatch, our free, AI-powered networking platform. It’s the perfect tool to help you find the people who align with your business goals. Connect and schedule meetings to pitch investors, look for talent, collaborate with other founders or expand your customer base.

Use those three extra passes to bring your team, increase your reach and still have time to attend presentations, 1:1 interviews, breakouts and roundtables. Here are just a few examples, and you can see more programming in the event agenda.

Ground Floor Green — Early Stage Climate VC: Climate tech is a hot area for investment once again, but the money going in this time around is a lot smarter on the subject than it has been in the past. Balancing hope and hype is still a major challenge, however, especially at the earliest stages, and we’ll dive into how the best and the brightest on the investment side are picking their winners — with Christian Garcia (Breakthrough Energy Ventures), Kiersten Stead (DCVC) and Pae Wu (SOSV).

Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech: This panel jumps into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from these seasoned investors and industry veterans about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie — with Jamey Butcher (Chemonics International), Philipp Gruener (Decisive Capital Management SA) and Bill Tai (Extreme Tech Challenge).

Wasting Away: Recycling has been an environmental buzzword for decades, but the reality of reusing waste products hasn’t always lived up to its potential. A trio of startups on the cutting edge of the industry will discuss recent breakthroughs and what the future looks like for recycling, from sorting robots to ocean plastics and batteries — with Matanya Horowitz (AMP Robotics), Megan O'Connor (Nth Cycle) and Miranda Wang (Novoloop).

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place at UC Berkley's Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley on June 14 with an online event on June 16. Literally hundreds of the leading climate tech founders, scientists, investors and entrepreneurs will be in the house.

Don’t miss your last chance to showcase your climate tech and talent. Buy one of the two remaining two Startup Demo Packages today!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions Climate 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/08c13a2559585ec87325acfcb780eaf9 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-08c13a2559585ec87325acfcb780eaf9') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-08c13a2559585ec87325acfcb780eaf9' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Katherine Nelson To Head Corporate Communications For Disney Branded Television

    Veteran communications executive Katherine Nelson has been named VP of Corporate Communications for Disney Branded Television. Nelson will be taking on a newly created role in which she’ll be responsible for overall communications strategy for the division and its programming output targeting the Disney+ streaming platform and linear networks Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney […]

  • Weird weather: Temps may be higher in Maine than in Florida, National Weather Service predicts

    National Weather Service tweeted a pair of heat maps predicting Thursday, Friday high temps in parts of Maine could be higher than those in Florida

  • Why General Motors Stock Just Slumped

    A Wells Fargo analyst just outlined why GM is in a Catch-22 scenario when it comes to EV production -- and Ford is, too.

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Plug Power Needs a New Financial Dictionary

    It almost felt like someone knew Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) news would be bad. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power plunged more than 14% in daily trading Monday morning, ahead of the company's Q1 2022 earnings report released after market close. Once the news came out, Plug stock proceeded to sink a further 6% in after-hours trading.

  • Southern California fire destroys mansions

    A wildfire raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions in Southern California, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. (May 12)

  • Duke Energy wins 55K-acre offshore wind lease in North Carolina with $155M bid

    Duke Energy Corp. bid $155 million to secure the federal lease for 55,154 acres in the Atlantic Ocean 20 miles off Bald Head Island southeast of Wilmington to develop what could be as much as a 1.6-gigawatt wind project.

  • Looking to buy an electric vehicle? Here's what you need to know before you do.

    Here are four things you need to know if you are considering purchasing an electric vehicle.

  • Reshaping Water Use Using Technology

    In support of Dow’s 2025 World-Leading Operations Goal to reduce its freshwater intake intensity by 20% at key water-stressed sites, the site in Böhlen, Germany, had started a collaboration project...

  • Cummins' Destination Zero Strategy Comes to Life at Clean Transportation Expo

    Cummins Inc.’s Destination Zero strategy to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and improve air quality for key on-highway markets is on full display this week at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT)...

  • California’s Water Use Soars Despite Pleas for Conservation

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s water use in March was the most for that month since 2015 despite pleas for conservation amid a record dry start to the year.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandone

  • Phillips 66 converting California refinery to a renewable fuels facility

    Phillips 66 (PSX) said Wednesday it made a final investment decision to convert a refinery in California into a renewable fuel facility. The company said its Rodeo Renewed project will see the San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, Calif., converted into one of the world’s largest renewable fuels facilities. The site will produce renewable transportation fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable gasoline and sustainable aviation fuel, Phillips 66 said.

  • ‘Like walking a T-Rex.’ Angler uses rod, lasso to reel in huge alligator gar in Texas

    “This is by far the most amazing catch of my entire life and it’s not even close,” the fisherman said.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • BP wins shareholder support for climate strategy

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP shareholders on Thursday backed the energy company's climate strategy, while fewer investors than last year supported a resolution filed by an activist group urging faster action to battle climate change. The vote at BP's annual general meeting came as the British government faced growing pressure to hit BP and its rivals with a windfall tax after energy companies posted a surge in profits on the back of rocketing oil and gas prices in recent weeks. BP's chief executive, Bernard Looney, told the meeting that a windfall tax would not change the company's 18 billion pound ($22 billion) investment plans in Britain to 2030, though fiscal instability would be disruptive in the longer term.

  • China’s dilemma: Face 1.6 million deaths by dropping zero-COVID strategy, or continue with ‘unsustainable’ policy?

    A new study found that an Omicron wave could cause up to 1.6 million deaths in China if the country’s strict zero-COVID policy was not in place.

  • Chicago was hotter than Death Valley this week as heat wave surged north

    The May heat wave that has been broiling the southern Plains reached northward on Wednesday and sent temperatures surging throughout the Midwest. In an unusual twist, numerous locations across the nation's midsection, including Chicago, notched high temperatures well above the high temperature recorded at Death Valley, California, on Wednesday. From Colorado to Iowa and Illinois, the mercury began to soar above normal levels on Tuesday with temperatures continuing to swell on Wednesday. "This we

  • CubicFarm Data Shows its Systems Use 54% to 62% Less Energy Than Typical Vertical Farms

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced new data that demonstrates 54% to 62% less energy is used in a CubicFarm System module compared to results reported by other vertical farms surveyed globally. With electricity being the number one input cost in vertical farming, this is a significant advantage to customers using the CubicFarm System technology for indoor growing.

  • To score a point against China, the US is willing to kneecap its solar industry

    An investigation by the US Commerce Department into possible import tariff evasion by China-based solar panel manufacturers is dealing a harsh blow to broader US climate change and clean energy goals. Before 2012, the vast majority of solar panels in the US were imported from China. In the years since, US solar panel production has increased slightly, but most panels are still imported—now from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

  • Are “say on climate” shareholder votes just more corporate greenwashing?

    One of the new tools investors are using to pressure companies on climate change might actually be an aid to greenwashing.