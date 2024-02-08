Going Up | Hotels, offices, shops coming to Newport's World Peace Bell site

City commissioners approved $16.5 million worth of bonds to go toward a roughly 400-space, city-owned parking garage. An estimated 10% of those parking spots will be electric vehicle charging stations.

Real estate in Greater Cincinnati is booming.

In Newport, the World Peace Bell Site has been in limbo for decades. Plans were announced in 2019, only to be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Newport is borrowing millions to help kickstart part of the project.

What you need to know

The World Peace Bell site is surrounded by Monmouth, Fourth, Fifth, and York streets in Newport.

Address: The lot is surrounded by Monmouth, Fourth, Fifth and York streets.

Building type: Two hotels, office space, retails shops, a parking garage, and possibly condos are set to be built on what’s known as the World Peace Bell site.

The two hotels will create about 40 full-time jobs and up to around 30 part-time jobs, according to Shaun Pan, who owns the property.

The hotels, Home2Suites and Tru by Hilton hotel, will be in one seven-story building with 207 rooms. The building will also have 2,000 square feet of retail space.

The World Peace Bell – which is the largest free-swinging bell in the world – will stay where it is. The bell was made in Nantes, France. Standing 12 feet tall and weighing 66,000 pounds, it rang for the first time in the United States at midnight Jan. 1, 2000.

The developer will keep the area around the bell a public space and also plans to add a stage to the area for public performances.

Developer: Shaun Pan, who also owns the Hampton Inn & Suites on Columbia Street in Newport, is developing the garage through World Peace Hospitality. North Shore Design is handling the architecture for the project.

A developer for an office building slated for the site has not been announced.

Size: 2.1 acres

The World Peace Bell site is an entire block of development where two hotels, a parking garage, retail, and office space will be built.

What’s the latest update?

City commissioners approved $16.5 million worth of bonds to go toward a roughly 400-space, city-owned parking garage. An estimated 10% of those parking spots will be electric vehicle charging stations.

Who will pay for it?

It's complicated, but in general, the funds are coming from public and private pools of money.

The World Peace Bell site is located in a tax increment financing district, or TIF district. In such a district, projects can be paid for with tax money expected from future property tax increases.

You can learn more about TIFs here.

The plan is for the city to pay the bonds back using a variety of methods. That includes $4 million in TIF dollars from the state of Kentucky, payments in lieu of taxes from the planned office and hotels, and parking lot rentals.

Two hotels, office space, retails shops, a parking garage, and possibly condos are set to be built on what’s known as the World Peace Bell site in Newport.

What’s next for the parking garage?

The look of the building – façade, color, etc. – has not been decided.

However, City Commissioner Ken Rechtin told The Enquirer that he’ll be pushing for a feasibility study soon to determine if housing can be built on top of the parking garage.

Site preparation for the buildings has already begun. Construction on the garage is expected to start this summer. The project completion date is still to be determined.

A look at the World Peace Bell site from the corner of York and Fifth streets in Newport.

