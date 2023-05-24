What Is Going On With Meta Stock Wednesday

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) stock is down Wednesday. The company begins its planned third round of layoffs targeting members of Meta’s business groups.

The latest downsizing follows a previous round of layoffs in April that affected employees in technical roles, CNBC reports.

Close to 10,000 workers will lose their jobs between April and May, following the company’s first round in November that affected 11,000 employees.

Meanwhile, Meta kept splurging on its metaverse ambitions.

Separately, Meta lost a three-year lawsuit against European Union regulators who ordered vast amounts of data to help build an antitrust case.

This week, the Irish Data Protection Commission slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion penalty for user privacy invasion. Meta has a deadline of five months to “suspend any future transfer of personal data to the U.S.” and six months to stop “the unlawful processing, including storage, in the U.S.” of transferred personal EU data.

Meta stock surged 122% in the last half as investors lauded its cost-cut measures.

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.19% at $246.27 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article What Is Going On With Meta Stock Wednesday originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.