'We are all going to tighten our belts': Shops prepare for lean years with bridge closure

EAST PROVIDENCE − Asher Schofield, the proprietor of Frog & Toad, which has locations in Providence's Hope and West End neighborhoods, picked up the phone just as he was about to merge onto Interstate 195. He wasn't sure what traffic to expect at 12:45 p.m. on a Friday.

Schofield said his businesses, and others like his, have been hit by the bridge closure and will continue to be as the tear-down and rebuild could take at least two years.

"I think we are all going to have to tighten our belts a little bit for two years, as we prepare for some degree of dip in small-business revenue here," Schofield said.

Asher Schofield, owner of the Frog & Toad stores, at his Hope Street location in Providence.

Business impact seems to be mixed

Sam Glynn, who owns the Chomp Kitchen & Drinks restaurants in Warren and Providence, said sales took a major hit in the first week of the bridge closure, as traffic descended into chaos. Since then, things have stabilized at both locations.

For Glynn, it appears people on either side of the bridge are less willing to travel to the opposite side to go out to eat, opting instead to stay more local but still eating out. While sales are back to near normal for his two restaurants, in talking to his colleagues, he said he thinks he might be an anomaly.

The Warren location of Chomp Kitchen & Drinks, at 279 Water St.

Local traffic is killing East Providence restaurants

In East Providence, restaurants are being hit very hard, especially when bridge traffic spills into the city streets, deterring anyone from coming in.

At Miller's Famous Sandwiches (628 Warren Ave.), business is consistently down 20% to 22%. Before the bridge closure, they had a wealth of data predicting how well they would do on any given day. Now, that's all out the window, owner Gwen Graham said.

Roger and Gwen Graham are third-generation owners of Miller's Famous Sandwiches. Here they are in the East Providence restaurant, which opened in 1972. The couple opened a second location in Attleboro, Mass., in 2010.

The restaurant's customer base has found it hard to get to the restaurant when the area streets are gridlocked with traffic. One regular, a truck driver, told Graham that while he lives in East Providence, he's stopped coming in so often – three times a week before the bridge closure – because he just doesn't want to be in a traffic jam.

Story continues

"It's not just people coming over the bridge; it's even people locally," she said.

At Gregg's Restaurant (1940 Pawtucket Ave.), the problem is the same. Once people start hopping into East Providence to avoid backups on the bridge, the traffic on city streets deters their regular customers, owner Bob Bacon said. The East Providence location is consistently down 10% to 15% in sales.

"Logically, if you're going out to dinner, the last thing you want to do is get stuck in a traffic jam, so instead, you avoid the area," Bacon said.

Sales are not the only concerns for businesses

Getting people into work, and sorting through child care issues, has become a huge problem for Glynn's restaurants. Staffing schedules have been significantly changed, as parents try to juggle both a commute over the bridge as well as child care that is often on the other side.

Bacon and Graham are struggling with that issue as well. Employees come in late as they hit the unpredictable traffic or contend with child care complications. Bacon had a few people quit because it was too much hassle to get over the bridge.

Reservations at Chomp, especially in Providence, are getting canceled more frequently than before the bridge closure, Glynn said.

On Wednesday night, Glynn had a party of six with a reservation. One person got there on time, while everyone else was running behind 45 minutes to an hour because of bridge traffic.

"It affects our business model," Glynn said. "That's not how you survive."

Are loans a viable solution?

The bridge closure has been declared a federal disaster, and businesses can apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration if they can show they have suffered an economic impact from the closure.

Loans are not what small businesses need, Glynn said. They need grants or other types of help.

"People can't take more loans and be expected to be fine," Glynn said. "They need sales tax credits, grants, money they don't need to pay back."

Graham said she did not want to take on any more loans and is hoping the state government will step in with some kind of assistance.

Schofield said he is "curious" about what kind of help state government will put out for small businesses.

Federal loans: The Small Business Administration is offering loans since the bridge is a disaster. How to get one.

Grinding small business owners down

As a business operator for 23 years, Schofield has seen a lot: the pandemic, detours, even 9/11. Through it all, Rhode Island business owners have proven to have grit and to help each other, he said.

"I just wish the powers-that-be didn't force us to be so resilient," Schofield said. "It's situations like this where it would be nice to not have a man-made disaster to negotiate with."

As restaurateurs came out of the pandemic, they were worn out, and the bridge has only made things worse, Glynn said.

"It felt like we were breathing a little bit after all that, the pandemic, and then we had the wind taken out of our sails again, as we learned, at a minimum, it'll be two more years," Glynn said.

Long traffic jams have become a staple on I-195 since the closure of the westbound span of the Washington Bridge.

What does the future hold?

There are fixed costs to running a business: utilities, leases, taxes. For Bacon, he can either cut staff or raise prices to make up for the consistent decline in revenue, as margins are already tight with inflation pushing up food prices.

He hadn't thought about the long-term effects of the bridge closure until the announcement on Thursday about a replacement.

"I still have to get my head around what changes we may or may not need to make," he said.

Graham said Miller's Famous Sandwiches will persevere through the bridge closure, but it will likely take years to bring back the lost business, as people's routines will have changed.

Doing what you do best

Schofield said he likes to stay optimistic and not focus too much on things outside of his control, like a bridge that will take years to be torn down and replaced.

"I want to focus on what I do best, which is creating stupid merchandise with dumb jokes on it," he said.

By 1:10 p.m., at the end of the interview, Schofield said he sailed right into Providence.

"I didn't have to pump my brakes even one time," he said. "It's so unpredictable."

