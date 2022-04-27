U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.01
    +0.31 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.20
    -17.90 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    -0.0079 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2551
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4020
    +1.1920 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,113.51
    +1,005.80 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.99
    +14.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Going on a trip? Here's how to download videos on YouTube

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The list of things that make flying uncomfortable is long. Cramped seating, anxiety-inducing turbulence, subpar food, the prospect of getting sick— but chief among them is the lack of internet access.

Thankfully, many of the online streaming giants allow their users to download content for offline viewing. That includes YouTube, which offers a download feature to its YouTube Premium subscribers. It might be worth starting a free trial for any air travel you have on the horizon. Downloading YouTube videos after activating a premium subscription is easy. It can be done on the YouTube mobile app or on the YouTube website on your computer on select browsers (Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Opera).

Talking Tech newsletter: The week's biggest tech stories, delivered to your inbox

How to download YouTube videos on a computer

1. Sign into your YouTube Premium account.

2. Go to the video you want to download.

3. Click the “DOWNLOAD” below the video title.

How to download video on YouTube
How to download video on YouTube

4. The icon will turn blue until the download is finished.

How to download a video on YouTube
How to download a video on YouTube

You can view your downloaded videos by clicking “Downloads” in the left sidebar menu. Open “Settings” and click on “downloads” to adjust the download quality of your videos.

How to download a YouTube video on your phone (Android and iOS)

  1. Sign into YouTube Premium account on the YouTube app.

  2. Pull up the video you want to save

  3. Tap "download" below the video title

  4. The icon will turn blue as it downloads and says "downloaded."

You can view your downloaded video in your library. To adjust the download quality of your videos, open “Settings,” tap “Background & downloads,” and select “Download quality.”

More YouTube tips

Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to download videos on YouTube: A step-by-step guide

