Gojek and Tokopedia merge to form GoTo Group

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Ride-hailing giant Gojek and marketplace Tokopedia, Indonesia's two biggest startups, said on Monday they have combined their businesses to form GoTo Group, the largest technology group in the Southeast Asian nation, the fourth most populous country that is currently navigating to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

GoTo will be preparing for a dual listing -- in New York and Jakarta -- later this year, executives said. Gojek’s Andre Soelistyo will lead the combined business as GoTo Group CEO, with Tokopedia’s Patrick Cao serving as GoTo Group President. Kevin Aluwi will continue as CEO of Gojek and William Tanuwijaya will remain CEO of Tokopedia, the two firms said in a joint announcement.

The combined entity is "a globally unique and highly complementary ecosystem," the two firms said as they look to better compete with heavily funded super app Grab and e-commerce platform Shopee. GoTo executives claimed that the combined entity features:

  • Total Group Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of over $22 billion in 2020

  • Over 1.8 billion transactions in 2020

  • Total registered driver fleet of over two million as of December 2020

  • Over 11 million merchant partners as of December 2020

  • Over 100 million monthly active users (MAU)

  • An ecosystem that encompasses 2% of Indonesia’s GDP

The deal, which has been in the works for several months, comes after Gojek spent several quarters exploring a merger with Grab. Tokopedia, meanwhile, was in talks late last year to pursue a public listing this year. Gojek and Tokopedia began talking earlier this year and last month moved to seek approval from their respective investors. During their talks, the proposed valuation of GoTo was $18 billion.

The companies, which have together raised about $8.2 billion over the years (according to research firm Tracxn), didn't comment on the final valuation Monday nor did they disclose any other financial terms of the deal.

The friendship of Gojek and Tokopedia founders may have helped close this deal. The two companies first began working together in 2015 to accelerate e-commerce deliveries using Gojek’s local network of drivers.

"The companies will continue to thrive and coexist as stand-alone brands within the strengthened ecosystem," they said on Monday.

In the meantime, Grab has since announced plans to go public in the U.S. via SPAC, and is seeking a valuation of $40 billion, which if materializes at the current terms, would be the biggest-ever deal of its kind.

"Today is a truly historic day as we mark the beginning of GoTo and the next phase of growth for Gojek, Tokopedia and GoTo Financial. Gojek drivers will deliver even more Tokopedia packages, merchant partners of all sizes will benefit from strengthened business solutions and we will use our combined scale to increase financial inclusion in an emerging region with untapped growth potential. For the consumer, GoTo Group will continue to reduce frictions and provide best in class delivery of goods and services. This is the next step of an exciting journey and I am humbled and proud to lead the GoTo movement,” said Andre Soelistyo, CEO of GoTo Group, in a statement.

Existing investors -- including Alibaba Group, Astra International, BlackRock, Capital Group, DST, Facebook and PayPal, Google, JD.com, KKR, Northstar, Pacific Century Group, Provident, Sequoia Capital India, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Telkomsel, Temasek, Tencent, Visa and Warburg Pincus -- backed the merger, the two firms said.

Tokopedia’s Co-founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya said, “The establishment of GoTo Group proves that you can believe in an ‘Indonesian dream’ and make it a reality. Our goal has always been to build a company that creates social impact at scale, levelling the playing field for small businesses and giving consumers equal access to goods and services across the country. In addition to accelerating the growth of Indonesia's digital economy, GoTo Group will make it easier for people from all walks of life to access quality products and services, anytime and anywhere. We still have a long way to go to achieve our goals, but today is about starting that journey together.”

    (Bloomberg) -- Ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek agreed to combine with e-commerce pioneer PT Tokopedia to create the largest internet company in Indonesia, before seeking a stock-market debut at home and in the U.S.The combined entity is set to form a powerhouse in the world’s fourth most-populous nation, encompassing businesses from car-sharing and fintech to online shopping and delivery. The startups said Monday they will form a holding company called GoTo through a deal backed by shareholders including Google and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., without providing a valuation.Gojek and Tokopedia are betting a larger size will help them better compete against rivals such as Sea Ltd. and Grab Holdings Inc. as so-called super apps gain popularity in Southeast Asia, a region of more than 650 million people. The two companies together were valued at about $18 billion during their merger talks, with Gojek shareholders set to receive 58% of the new entity’s ownership and Tokopedia holders the rest, people familiar with the matter have said.“It’s a union of equals,” Gojek co-Chief Executive Officer Andre Soelistyo, who will head the combined app giant, said during a media conference via Zoom. “We are creating probably the first platform in the world that combines very distinctive platforms -- e-commerce, on-demand and financial services -- into one larger ecosystem.”GoTo will pursue a listing by the end of 2021, with a goal of having its shares traded in both Jakarta and the U.S., Tokopedia President Patrick Cao told reporters. The company is considering all options, including an initial public offering and a deal with a special purpose acquisition company, he said. The target valuation in the public markets is between $35 billion and $40 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.A listing would give global investors another opportunity to bet on one of the world’s fastest-growing internet economies. Shares of Sea, the only major Southeast Asian internet company traded in the U.S., have more than tripled over the past year, boosted by the growing popularity of its online shopping platform Shopee and mobile gaming service.Gojek and Tokopedia have been in discussions for a possible merger since late December after Gojek’s negotiations with rival Grab collapsed. Grab last month agreed to go public in the U.S. through a combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company.“This will strike a blow at Grab’s lofty aspirations, given GoTo suddenly becomes a larger, more diverse entity,” said Angus Mackintosh, founder of CrossASEAN Research. “Shopee remains a significant competitor in Indonesia in an increasing number of areas, but it now has a bigger competitor in this combined entity.”Tokopedia and Gojek estimate the combined market for on-demand transport and delivery services, e-commerce and fintech in Southeast Asia at $134 billion in 2020.Tokopedia’s Cao will retain the president’s title at the new entity, working side by side with group CEO Soelistyo, 37. William Tanuwijaya, CEO of Tokopedia, will continue to lead the online shopping pioneer he founded in 2009, while Gojek co-CEO Kevin Aluwi will continue to helm ride-hailing and delivery giant Gojek. Soelistyo will also head the payments and financial services unit GoTo Financial.Gojek was started as a call center in 2010 by Nadiem Makarim to arrange courier deliveries in Jakarta. Everything was manual: employees called motorbike drivers one by one until someone accepted an order. Makarim worked at other startups so he could keep the fledgling operation alive.Soelistyo was working at private-equity firm Northstar Group, which became the first institutional investor in the upstart in its early days.With backing from Northstar, Makarim decided in 2014 to develop a mobile app. When that debuted in early 2015, the service was so popular Gojek couldn’t cope with demand. Soelistyo joined Gojek as president that year and has helped to expand it to about 20 consumer services.He was named co-CEO together with Aluwi in October 2019 when Makarim accepted a minister’s post in Indonesia’s government and resigned from Gojek.“We were small local companies that were going up against global giants,” Aluwi said. “We are no longer underdogs. We have an opportunity to become a global, enduring, iconic company, born in Indonesia.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising Gojek, while Citigroup Inc. is assisting Tokopedia.(Updates with listing plans starting in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, has requestd talks to acquire South Korea-based Key Foundry, a chip contract manufacturer, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday. SK Hynix has expressed intention to negotiate for the full acquisition of the 8-inch wafer foundry, Korea Economic Daily reported on Monday citing unnamed sources in the tech and investment banking industries. SK Hynix said that it is considering various measures to expand its foundry business, but nothing has been finalised.

    U.S. stocks are indicated slightly lower Monday morning, following the worst week for the three main equity benchmarks in nearly three months on the back of fears of rising inflation.

    Pine Labs, a startup that offers merchants payments terminals, invoicing tools and working capital, said on Monday it has completed the first close of a $285 million funding as the nearly two-decade-old firm looks to expand its offerings and build and scale an online payments gateway. Baron Capital Group, Duro Capital, Marshall Wace, Moore Strategic Ventures and Ward Ferry Management financed the new funding round, while existing investors Temasek, Lone Pine Capital and Sunley House Capital also participated in it, the Indian startup said. The new round valued Pine Labs at $3 billion, up from about $2 billion in a December round last year and $1 billion in early 2020.

    Public Launches SPAC Pages, Allowing Users Transparency Into The Popular Space Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the addition of SPAC Pages, a place where members can learn about key investors, acquisition plans, and at which stage a particular SPAC is in. Fintech Spotlight: How Ticker Tocker's Trade Signals Can Make You Money On The Go Ticker Tocker, an investment insights and financial education platform, formally announced the distribution of Trading Signals, to provide investors actionable trade ideas off proprietary strategies. As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Ticker Tocker COO James Albis, as well as product manager Bill Marino. Moody's, Team8 Complete $25M VisibleRisk Investment Amid Bump In Attention To Cyber Risk With the completion of a $25 million investment, as well as the launch of Cyber Ratings, which enable companies to benchmark their cyber risks against those of their peers, and to better understand and manage the impact of cyber threats, VisibleRisk is positioned to become a leader in financial risk-tech innovation. “The Series A investment will power further development of VisibleRisk’s automated data collection and increase product distribution,” said VisibleRisk CEO Derek Vadala. “VisibleRisk has 44 employees and expects to reach around 70 by the end of the year.” Why It Matters: “The more digital everything becomes, the easier it is for cybercriminals to attack an organization,” Vadala told Benzinga. “VisibleRisk is addressing this by enabling executives to understand their cyber risk exposure and monitor the impact of changes to technology, policies and procedures, and the broader cyber risk landscape on their overall risk profile.” EXCLUSIVE: Sree Batchu On The Power Of The Los Angeles MedTech Ecosystem, Why You Should Care To put it simply, the pandemic accelerated emerging trends in medicine: more and more, there is a demand for the disruption of existing health care infrastructures. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unparalleled demands on modern health care systems, the industry’s response has vividly demonstrated its resilience and ability to bring innovations to market quickly.” That’s according to a November 2020 McKinsey & Company report on health care innovation. In an exclusive interview, Benzinga chatted with Sree Batchu, the head of community and business development at BioscienceLA, to learn more about what it takes to make an impact in health care, as well as tips and perspectives for a new age of medicine. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPublic Launches SPAC Pages, Allowing Users Transparency Into The Popular SpaceFintech Spotlight: How Ticker Tocker's Trade Signals Can Make You Money On The Go© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    As a longtime real estate developer based in Chile, Benjamin Labra was able to spot gaps in the buying and renting markets in Latin America. To meet demands, he started Houm, an all-in-one platform that helps homeowners rent and sell their properties in the region. Fresh out of Y Combinator’s W21 cohort, today Houm announced an $8 million seed round.

    Egypt has a population of over 100 million people. It's the same situation in MENA, where only 40% of the population have access to a bank account. Today, a newly launched one, Telda is announcing a $5 million pre-seed round to digitize how Egyptians save, send, and spend money.

    After operating in the red for 14 years, JD.com's logistics subsidiary is getting ready for an initial public offering in Hong Kong. JD Logistics will price its share between HK$39.36 and HK$43.36 apiece, which could see the firm raise up to about HK$26.4 billion or $3.4 billion, according to its new filing. JD.com, Alibaba's e-commerce rival in China, began building its own logistics and transportation network from the ground up in 2007 and spun out the unit in 2017, following a pattern where major segments of the tech giant became independent, such as JD.com's health and fintech units.

    Last week, I wrote about Facebook's never-ending Trump problem. If you’re reading this on the TechCrunch site, you can get this in your inbox from the newsletter page, and follow my tweets @lucasmtny. This week, Elon Musk may have crashed the crypto markets with a few tweets.

    “We were literally just one episode into filming when we had to shut down because of Covid,” Queen Sugar executive producer Paul Garnes says about Season 5 of the Ava DuVernay-created OWN series executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and hailing from Warner Bros Television. “We used that opportunity to reset and repivot the show to […]

    Bitcoin slumped to its lowest price since February after Tesla boss Elon Musk implied that the electric carmaker could sell its cryptocurrency holdings. The billionaire appeared to agree with a post on Twitter that said Tesla should divest its stake in the largest cryptocurrency, which at one point was worth $1.5bn (£1bn). Mr Musk later followed up on the tweet, saying: "To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin." Bitcoin fell by almost 10pc to below $45,000 for the first time in nearly three months on Sunday night, before paring some losses to be just under $45,200. The digital currency had been trading above $50,000 on Friday.

    Exciting, mysterious and highly volatile, Bitcoin is hard to ignore after the decade it just had. The cryptocurrency has demolished the stock market, the housing market, precious metals and other...

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

    Now that the IRS knows more about your earnings, you may be eligible for more support.

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia are merging to create a multi-billion dollar tech company called GoTo in the country's largest-ever deal, as rivals bulk up in the fast-expanding sector. The combined entity, which will span online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing, food delivery and other services in Southeast Asia's largest economy, will be the biggest privately held technology firm in the region. It plans to list in Indonesia and the United States later this year, company executives said on Monday.

  • The World Economy Is Suddenly Running Low on Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, it’s companies furiously trying to stock up. Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed at which demand for goods is recovering and assuage that primal fear of running out. The frenzy is pushing supply chains to the brink of seizing up. Shortages, transportation bottlenecks and price spikes are nearing the highest levels in recent memory, raising concern that a supercharged global economy will stoke inflation.Copper, iron ore and steel. Corn, coffee, wheat and soybeans. Lumber, semiconductors, plastic and cardboard for packaging. The world is seemingly low on all of it. “You name it, and we have a shortage on it,” Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive of engine and generator manufacturer Cummins Inc., said on a call this month. Clients are “trying to get everything they can because they see high demand,” Jennifer Rumsey, the Columbus, Indiana-based company’s president, said. “They think it’s going to extend into next year.”The difference between the big crunch of 2021 and past supply disruptions is the sheer magnitude of it, and the fact that there is — as far as anyone can tell — no clear end in sight. Big or small, few businesses are spared. Europe’s largest fleet of trucks, Girteka Logistics, says there’s been a struggle to find enough capacity. Monster Beverage Corp. of Corona, California, is dealing with an aluminum can scarcity. Hong Kong’s MOMAX Technology Ltd. is delaying production of a new product because of a dearth of semiconductors. Read More: How the World’s Companies Wound Up in a Deepening Supply Chain NightmareFurther exacerbating the situation is an unusually long and growing list of calamities that have rocked commodities in recent months. A freak accident in the Suez Canal backed up global shipping in March. Drought has wreaked havoc upon agricultural crops. A deep freeze and mass blackout wiped out energy and petrochemicals operations across the central U.S. in February. Less than two weeks ago, hackers brought down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., driving gasoline prices above $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014. Now India’s massive Covid-19 outbreak is threatening its biggest ports. For anyone who thinks it’s all going to end in a few months, consider the somewhat obscure U.S. economic indicator known as the Logistics Managers’ Index. The gauge is built on a monthly survey of corporate supply chiefs that asks where they see inventory, transportation and warehouse expenses — the three key components of managing supply chains — now and in 12 months. The current index is at its second-highest level in records dating back to 2016, and the future gauge shows little respite a year from now. The index has proven unnervingly accurate in the past, matching up with actual costs about 90% of the time.To Zac Rogers, who helps compile the index as an assistant professor at Colorado State University’s College of Business, it’s a paradigm shift. In the past, those three areas were optimized for low costs and reliability. Today, with e-commerce demand soaring, warehouses have moved from the cheap outskirts of urban areas to prime parking garages downtown or vacant department-store space where deliveries can be made quickly, albeit with pricier real estate, labor and utilities. Once viewed as liabilities before the pandemic, fatter inventories are in vogue. Transport costs, more volatile than the other two, won’t lighten up until demand does.“Essentially what people are telling us to expect is that it’s going to be hard to get supply up to a place where it matches demand,” Rogers said, “and because of that, we’re going to continue to see some price increases over the next 12 months.”More well-known barometers are starting to reflect the higher costs for households and companies. An index of U.S. consumer prices that excludes food and fuel jumped in April from a month earlier by the most since 1982. At the factory gate, the increase in prices charged by American producers was twice as large as economists expected. Unless companies pass that cost along to consumers and boost productivity, it'll eat into their profit margins.A growing chorus of observers are warning that inflation is bound to quicken. The threat has been enough to send tremors through world capitals, central banks, factories and supermarkets. The U.S. Federal Reserve is facing new questions about when it will hike rates to stave off inflation — and the perceived political risk already threatens to upset President Joe Biden's spending plans. “You bring all of these factors in, and it’s an environment that’s ripe for significant inflation, with limited levers” for monetary authorities to pull, said David Landau, chief product officer at BluJay Solutions, a U.K.-based logistics software and services provider.Policy makers, however, have laid out a number of reasons why they don’t expect inflationary pressures to get out of hand. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said recently that officials should be “patient through the transitory surge.” Among the reasons for calm: The big surges lately are partly blamed on skewed comparisons to the steep drops of a year ago, and many companies that have held the line on price hikes for years remain reticent about them now. What's more, U.S. retail sales stalled in April after a sharp rise in the month earlier, and commodities prices have recently retreated from multi-year highs. Read More: Fed Officials Have Six Reasons to Bet Inflation Spike Will PassCaught in the crosscurrents is Dennis Wolkin, whose family has run a business making crib mattresses for three generations. Economic expansions are usually good for baby bed sales. But the extra demand means little without the key ingredient: foam padding. There has been a run on the kind of polyurethane foam Wolkin uses — in part because of the deep freeze across the U.S. South in February, and because of “companies over-ordering and trying to hoard what they can.”“It’s gotten out of control, especially in the past month,” said Wolkin, vice president of operations at Atlanta-based Colgate Mattress, a 35-employee company that sells products at Target stores and independent retailers. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”Though polyurethane foam is 50% more expensive than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, Wolkin would buy twice the amount he needs and look for warehouse space rather than reject orders from new customers. “Every company like us is going to overbuy,” he said.Even multinational companies with digital supply-management systems and teams of people monitoring them are just trying to cope. Whirlpool Corp. CEO Marc Bitzer told Bloomberg Television this month its supply chain is “pretty much upside down” and the appliance maker is phasing in price increases. Usually Whirlpool and other large manufacturers produce goods based on incoming orders and forecasts for those sales. Now it’s producing based on what parts are available.“It is anything but efficient or normal, but that is how you have to run it right now,” Bitzer said. “I know there’s talk of a temporary blip, but we do see this elevated for a sustained period.”The strains stretch all the way back to global output of raw materials and may persist because the capacity to produce more of what’s scarce — with either additional capital or labor — is slow and expensive to ramp up. The price of lumber, copper, iron ore and steel have all surged in recent months as supplies constrict in the face of stronger demand from the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies.Crude oil is also on the rise, as are the prices of industrial materials from plastics to rubber and chemicals. Some of the increases are already making their ways to the store shelf. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of the namesake aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, is planning another round of price increases — its third in 2021 alone.Food costs are climbing, too. The world’s most consumed edible oil, processed from the fruit of oil palm trees, has jumped by more than 135% in the past year to a record. Soybeans topped $16 a bushel for the first time since 2012. Corn futures hit an eight-year high while wheat futures rose to the highest since 2013.A United Nations gauge of world food costs climbed for an 11th month in April, extending its gain to the highest in seven years. Prices are in their longest advance in more than a decade amid weather worries and a crop-buying spree in China that’s tightening supplies, threatening faster inflation.Earlier this month, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index touched the highest level since 2011. A big reason for the rally is a U.S. economy that’s recovering faster than most. The evidence of that is floating off the coast of California, where dozens of container ships are waiting to offload at ports from Oakland to Los Angeles. Most goods are flooding in from China, where government figures last week showed producer prices climbed by the most since 2017 in April, adding to evidence that cost pressures for that nation’s factories pose another risk if those are passed on to retailers and other customers abroad. Across the world’s manufacturing hub of East Asia, the blockages are especially acute. The dearth of semiconductors has already spread from the automotive sector to Asia’s highly complex supply chains for smartphones.Read More: World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeJohn Cheng runs a consumer electronics manufacturer that makes everything from wireless magnetic smartphone chargers to smart home air purifiers. The supply choke has complicated his efforts to develop new products and enter new markets, according to Cheng, the CEO of Hong Kong-based MOMAX, which has about two-thirds of its 300 employees working in a Shenzhen factory. One example: Production of a new power bank for Apple products such as the iPhone, Airpods, iPad and Apple watch has been delayed because of the chip shortage.Instead of proving to be a short-lived disruption, the semiconductor crunch is threatening the broader electronics sector and may start to squeeze Asia’s high-performing export economies, according to Vincent Tsui of Gavekal Research. It’s “not simply the result of a few temporary glitches,” Tsui wrote in a note. “They are more structural in nature, and they affect a whole range of industries, not just automobile production.”In an indication of just how serious the chips crunch is, South Korea plans to spend roughly $450 billion to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base over the next decade.Meanwhile, running full tilt between factories and consumers are the ships, trucks and trains that move parts along a global production process and finished goods to market. Container vessels are running at capacity, pushing ocean cargo rates to record highs and clogging up ports. So much so that Columbia Sportswear Co.’s merchandise shipments were delayed for three weeks and the retailer expects its fall product lineup will arrive late as well. Executives at A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 1 container carrier, say they see only a gradual decline in seaborne freight rates for the rest of the year. And even then, they don’t expect a return to the ultra-cheap ocean cargo service of the past decade. More capacity is coming in the form of new ships on order, but they take two or three years to build.HSBC trade economist Shanella Rajanayagam estimates that the surge in container rates over the past year could raise producer prices in the euro zone by as much as 2 percent.Rail and trucking rates are elevated, too. The Cass Freight Index measure of expenditures reached a record in April — its fourth in five months. Spot prices for truckload service are on track to rise 70% in the second quarter from a year earlier, and are set to be up about 30% this year compared with 2020, Todd Fowler, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, said in a May 10 note.“We expect pricing to remain elevated given lean inventories, seasonal demand and improving economic activity, all of which is underpinned by capacity constraints from truck production limitations and driver availability challenges,” Fowler said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Most modes of freight transportation have pricing power. Supply-demand imbalances should help keep rates high, albeit they should moderate for current unsustainable levels as supply chains improve. This is stressing networks, creating bottlenecks in the supply chains and capacity constraints.”--Lee Klaskow, senior analystFor London-based packaging company DS Smith Plc, challenges are coming from multiple sides. During the pandemic, customers rushed to online purchases, raising demand for its ePack boxes and other shipping materials by 700%. Then came the doubling of its supply costs to 200 euros ($243) a ton for the recycled fiber it uses to make its products.“That’s a significant cost” for a company that buys 4 to 5 million tons of used fiber annually, said Miles Roberts, DS Smith’s group chief executive, who doesn’t see the lockdown-inspired web purchasing as a temporary trend. “The e-commerce that has increased is here to stay.”At Colgate Mattress, Wolkin used to be able to order foam on Mondays and have it delivered on Thursdays. Now, his suppliers can’t promise anything. What’s clear is he can’t sustain the higher input costs forever and still maintain quality. “This is kind of a long-term issue,” Wolkin said. “Inflation is coming — at some point, you’ve got to pass this along.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    What does a weekend meltdown in bitcoin prices portend for U.S. stocks? Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is supposed to be an asset that isn’t highly correlated with equity markets, or any other traditional asset for that matter, but some analysts have pointed out that the cryptocurrency has traded in closer step with parts of the market amid the recent turbulence in equities as investors attempt to assess the most effective strategies for playing an economy recovering from the worst pandemic in more than a century. In a blog post on Sunday, Mott Capital’s Michael Kramer said that bitcoin’s recent breakdown could signal that risk appetite on Wall Street is in transition — presumably in a bearish direction.

    George Soros reportedly snapped up stocks that took a hit amid the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in March. What Happened: Billionaire George Soros' investment firm Soros Fund Management bought shares of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) as these stocks were at a discount after Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management collapsed, Bloomberg reports. Soros bought $194 million in ViacomCBS shares and $77 million in Baidu shares, the report said. The firm also bought $46 million worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) shares and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group's (NYSE: TME) shares. A person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg that the company didn't hold the shares before Archegos' implosion. Why It Matters: Hwang ran a family office that imploded in March and caused massive losses at a few big banks when Archegos couldn't meet margin calls. Archegos had more than $20 billion of capital and total bets exceeding $100 billion. Hwang was very successful with his family office until he began to overutilize leverage, or borrowed money, to chase higher returns in the market. The problem with this strategy comes when investments start to lose money, and the banks lending the investor money begin to get nervous and initiate margin calls. Subsequently, shares of Archegos investments ViacomCBS, Discovery and others temporarily crashed during the Archegos unwinding. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), Nomura Holdings Inc (TYO: 8604) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) were among the hardest hit. Image Credit: CC BY 2.5, Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    An exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence has just loaded up on shares in Tesla — and it has a history of correctly predicting the stock’s price swings.

    The IRS has advice for parents wanting to benefit from this year's expanded child credit.