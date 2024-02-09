Gol Accuses Latam Airlines of Attempting to Poach Pilots, Aircraft

(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA accused its rival Latam Airlines Group SA of taking advantage of its recent financial trouble by trying to poach its pilots and Boeing aircraft.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Sao Paulo-based airline said in court papers filed Thursday that Latam recently sent a letter to Gol’s business partners inquiring about leasing Boeing aircraft and solicited Brazilian pilots experienced in flying such aircraft in an Internet job posting. Latam has historically flown a fleet of Airbus aircraft and the Boeing models its competitor inquired about are a specific type of narrow body aircraft Gol flies, the filing said.

The Brazilian airline said Latam inquired about procuring Boeing 737 aircraft the day after Gol filed Chapter 11 on Jan. 25, while its rival “is at its most vulnerable.” Gol asked Judge Martin Glenn, who is overseeing the bankruptcy, for permission to issue a subpoena for documents from Latam as it investigates the scope of the alleged solicitations.

“Given the recent events in the industry, we thought you may be interested in learning that LATAM group continues to seek aircraft,” Latam allegedly said in a letter sent to its business partners on Jan. 26. The letter, a copy of which is included in Thursday’s court filing, goes on to say that Latam’s Brazilian affiliate is seeking to increase its flights in the country and region.

Gol said it believes Latam is trying to interfere with its business and that its rival may have violated the Brazilian airline’s automatic bankruptcy stay which protects companies in Chapter 11.

Latam has denied Gol’s allegations. A Latam lawyer said the company intends to formally respond in court later on Friday to Gol’s allegations.

Story continues

In emails with Gol’s attorneys included in Thursday’s filing, Latam lawyer Brian Shaughnessy said “GOL’s accusations against LATAM are completely wrong and, frankly, frivolous, as well as inconsistent with well-established jurisprudence.” In a Feb. 6 email to Gol’s lawyers, Shaughnessy wrote “From our perspective, it is GOL who is trying to interfere with LATAM’s business.”

Gol has already won approval from Judge Glenn to start drawing on a $950 million Chapter 11 loan provided by lenders including Elliott Investment Management LP. The airline is one of the largest in South America but has struggled with financial liabilities it incurred by the drop in travel during the pandemic, substantial debt and Brazil’s high interest rates.

The case is GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, 24-10118, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.