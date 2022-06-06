U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2022

·4 min read
In this article:
  • GOL

SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 124.5%. Total seats increased 125.1% and the number of departures increased by 130.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 97.1% and the load factor was 77.3%.

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 110.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 82.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.3%. The volume of departures increased by 124.2% and seats increased by 118.7%.

  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 200 million, the demand (RPK) was 181 million and international load factor was 90.6%.

May/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

May/22

 May/21

% Var.

     5M22

       5M21

    % Var.

May/22

LTM

May/21

LTM

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

15,850

6,864

130.9%

79,516

44,346

79.3%

169.,40

103,380

63.8%


Seats (thousand)

2,750

1,221

125.1%

13,883

7,776

78.5%

29,627

18,079

63.9%


ASK (million)

3,109

1,385

124.5%

16,146

9,277

74.0%

33,885

21,454

57.9%


RPK (million)

2,403

1,219

97.1%

12,881

7,550

70.6%

27,474

17,342

58.4%


Load factor

77.3%

88.0%

-10.7 p.p

79.8%

81.4%

-1.6 p.p

81.1%

80.8%

0.2 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

2,025

1,060

91.0%

10,731

6,216

72.6%

23,331

14,339

62.7%


Domestic GOL











Departures

15,391

6,864

124.2%

77,901

44,346

75.7%

167,420

103,380

61.9%


Seats (thousand)

2,672

1,221

118.7%

13,604

7,776

75.0%

29,297

18,079

62.1%


ASK (million)

2,909

1,385

110.0%

15,461

9,277

66.7%

33,074

21,454

54.2%


RPK (million)

2,221

1,219

82.3%

12,316

7,550

63.1%

26,815

17,342

54.6%


Load factor

76.3%

88.0%

-11.6 p.p

79.7%

81.4%

-1.7 p.p

81.1%

80.8%

0.2 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,955

1,060

84.3%

10,501

6,216

68.9%

23,063

14,339

60.8%


International GOL











Departures

459

0

N.A

1,615

0

N.A

1,920

0

          N.A


Seats (thousand)

78

0

N.A

278

0

N.A

329

0

N.A


ASK (million)

200

0

N.A

685

0

N.A

810

0

N.A


RPK (million)

181

0

N.A

565

0

N.A

659

0

N.A


Load factor

90.6%

0

N.A

82.5%

0

N.A

81.4%

0

N.A


Pax on board (thousand)

70

0

N.A

230

0

N.A

268

0

N.A


On-time Departures

94.3%

95.5%

-1.2 p.p

93.5%

96.6%

-3.0 p.p

92.7%

95.7%

-3.0 p.p


Flight Completion

99.6%

99.4%

0.2 p.p

99.6%

98.3%

1.3 p.p

99.4%

98.4%

1.0 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.9

3.0

92.1%

25.6

15.3

68.0%

52.5

34.1

53.8%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshares and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies, and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad and has a partnership with Mercado Livre. The Company has a team of 14,100 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-may-2022-301561719.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

