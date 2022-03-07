GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2022
SÃO PAULO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 35.8%. Total seats increased 37.8% and the number of departures increased by 37.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 35.0% and the load factor was 80.3%.
GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 31.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 30.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.7%. The volume of departures increased by 34.9% and seats increased by 35.7%.
GOL's international supply (ASK) was 98 million, the demand (RPK) was 69 million and international load factor was 70.7%.
February/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Feb/22
Feb/21
% Var.
2M22
2M21
% Var.
Feb/22
LTM
Feb/21
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
13,634
9,947
37.1%
33,502
25,317
32.3%
142,325
102,686
38.6%
Seats (thousand)
2,392
1,735
37.8%
5,869
4,415
32.9%
24,973
17,818
40.2%
ASK (million)
2,838
2,089
35.8%
7,004
5,390
29.9%
28,630
21,149
35.4%
RPK (million)
2,279
1,688
35.0%
5,721
4,437
28.9%
23,428
16,822
39.3%
Load factor
80.3%
80.8%
-0.5 p.p
81.7%
82.3%
-0.6 p.p
81.8%
79.5%
2.3 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,878
1,381
36.0%
4,653
3,561
30.7%
19,902
13,859
43.6%
Domestic GOL
Departures
13,418
9,947
34.9%
32,998
25,317
30.3%
141,516
101,666
39.2%
Seats (thousand)
2,354
1,735
35.7%
5,782
4,415
31.0%
24,835
17,644
40.8%
ASK (million)
2,740
2,089
31.2%
6,775
5,390
25.7%
28,275
20,733
36.4%
RPK (million)
2,210
1,688
30.9%
5,550
4,437
25.1%
23,163
16,556
39.9%
Load factor
80.7%
80.8%
-0.1 p.p
81.9%
82.3%
-0.4 p.p
81.9%
79.9%
2.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,849
1,381
33.9%
4,587
3,561
28.8%
19,798
13,746
44.0%
International GOL
Departures
216
0
N.A.
504
0
N.A.
809
1,020
-20.7%
Seats (thousand)
37
0
N.A.
87
0
N.A.
138
174
-20.9%
ASK (million)
98
0
N.A.
229
0
N.A.
355
417
-14.9%
RPK (million)
69
0
N.A.
171
0
N.A.
265
265
-0.1%
Load factor
70.7%
0
N.A.
74.5%
0
N.A.
74.8%
63.7%
11.0 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
28
0
N.A.
66
0
N.A.
104
113
-8.5%
On-time Departures
96.3%
97.2%
-0.9 p.p
91.9%
96.0%
-4.1 p.p
93.3%
95.5%
-2.2 p.p
Flight Completion
99.7%
98.8%
0.9 p.p
99.7%
99.0%
0.7 p.p
99.0%
97.3%
1.7 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
4.9
3.2
53.1%
9.2
6.4
44.0%
44.8
33.3
34.4%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-february-2022-301496615.html
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.