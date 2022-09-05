U.S. markets closed

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2022

·4 min read

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 43.9%. Total seats increased 41.4% and the number of departures increased by 44.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 46.3% and the load factor was 81.5%.

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 29.7% and demand (RPK) increased by 31.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.4%. The volume of departures increased by 39.1% and seats increased by 36.1%.

  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 266 million and international load factor was 82.3%.

August/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

LTM Traffic Figures (1)

Operating data *

Aug/22

Aug/21

% Var.

8M22

8M21

% Var.

Aug/22

LTM

Aug/21

LTM

% Var.

Total GOL










  Departures

16,264

11,223

44.9 %

128,938

76,495

68.6 %

186,616

121,702

53.3 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,825

1,997

41.4 %

22,472

13,501

66.4 %

32,491

21,449

51.5 %

  ASK (million)

3,282

2,281

43.9 %

26,199

15,987

63.9 %

37,227

25,372

46.7 %

  RPK (million)

2,675

1,829

46.3 %

20,904

13,112

59.4 %

29,936

20,701

44.6 %

  Load factor

81.5 %

80.2 %

1.3 p.p

79.8 %

82.0 %

-2.2 p.p

80.4 %

81.6 %

-1.2 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,236

1,478

51.2 %

17,346

10,754

61.3 %

25,400

17,072

48.8 %

Domestic GOL










  Departures

15,606

11,223

39.1 %

125,614

76,495

64.2 %

182,987

121,702

50.4 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,718

1,997

36.1 %

21,907

13,501

62.3 %

31,875

21,449

48.6 %

  ASK (million)

2,959

2,281

29.7 %

24,657

15,987

54.2 %

35,561

25,372

40.2 %

  RPK (million)

2,409

1,829

31.7 %

19,601

13,112

49.5 %

28,538

20,701

37.9 %

  Load factor

81.4 %

80.2 %

1.2 p.p

79.5 %

82.0 %

-2.5 p.p

80.3 %

81.6 %

-1.3 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,146

1,478

45.1 %

16,867

10,754

56.9 %

24,883

17,072

45.8 %

International GOL










  Departures

658

0

N.A

3,324

0

N.A

3,629

0

N.A

  Seats (thousand)

107

0

N.A

565

0

N.A

616

0

N.A

  ASK (million)

323

0

N.A

1,541

0

N.A

1,666

0

N.A

  RPK (million)

266

0

N.A

1,304

0

N.A

1,398

0

N.A

  Load factor

82.3 %

0

N.A

84.6 %

0

N.A

83.9 %

0

N.A

  Pax on board (thousand)

90

0

N.A

479

0

N.A

516

0

N.A

On-time Departures

93.0 %

95.6 %

-2.6 p.p

93.8 %

96.3 %

-2.5 p.p

92.3 %

95.5 %

-3.2 p.p

Flight Completion

99.7 %

99.3 %

0.4 p.p

99.6 %

98.7 %

0.9 p.p

99.5 %

98.8 %

0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.6

3.4

63.9 %

42.6

25.0

70.4 %

59.6

38.5

54.7 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-august-2022-301617891.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

