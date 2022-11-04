U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,155.70
    +971.42 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

·4 min read

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights: 

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 46.0%. Total seats increased 37.6% and the number of departures increased by 37.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 40.9% and the load factor was 81.4%.

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 30.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 26.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.6%. The volume of departures increased by 30.9% and seats increased by 31.1%.

  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 384 million, the demand (RPK) was 306 million and international load factor was 79.7%.

October/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

 


Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Oct/22

Oct/21

% Var.

10M22

10M21

% Var.

LTM22

LTM21

% Var.

Total GOL










  Departures

17,865

13,003

37.4 %

162,831

101,815

59.9 %

195,189

127,645

52.9 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,120

2,267

37.6 %

28,377

17,919

58.4 %

33,978

22,460

51.3 %

  ASK (million)

3,560

2,439

46.0 %

32,947

20,755

58.7 %

39,208

26,137

50.0 %

  RPK (million)

2,897

2,056

40.9 %

26,407

17,010

55.2 %

31,541

21,447

47.1 %

  Load factor

81.4 %

84.3 %

-2.9 p.p

80.1 %

82.0 %

-1.8 p.p

80.4 %

82.1 %

-1.6 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,478

1,875

32.1 %

22,035

14,283

54.3 %

26,560

17,963

47.9 %

Domestic GOL










  Departures

17,018

13,003

30.9 %

157,969

101,815

55.2 %

190,022

127,645

48.9 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,972

2,267

31.1 %

27,546

17,919

53.7 %

33,096

22,460

47.4 %

  ASK (million)

3,176

2,439

30.2 %

30,699

20,755

47.9 %

36,834

26,137

40.9 %

  RPK (million)

2,591

2,056

26.0 %

24,532

17,010

44.2 %

29,572

21,447

37.9 %

  Load factor

81.6 %

84.3 %

-2.7 p.p

79.9 %

82.0 %

-2.0 p.p

80.3 %

82.1 %

-1.8 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,363

1,875

26.0 %

21,345

14,283

49.4 %

25,832

17,963

43.8 %

International GOL










  Departures

847

0

N.A

4,862

0

N.A

5,167

0

N.A

  Seats (thousand)

147

0

N.A

831

0

N.A

882

0

N.A

  ASK (million)

384

0

N.A

2,249

0

N.A

2,374

0

N.A

  RPK (million)

306

0

N.A

1,875

0

N.A

1,969

0

N.A

  Load factor

79.7 %

0

N.A

83.4 %

0

N.A

83.0 %

0

N.A

  Pax on board (thousand)

115

0

N.A

690

0

N.A

728

0

N.A

On-time Departures

84.5 %

94.2 %

-9.6 p.p

92.5 %

96.0 %

-3.5 p.p

94.6 %

95.2 %

-0.6 p.p

Flight Completion

98.6 %

98.7 %

-0.1 p.p

99.4 %

98.9 %

0.5 p.p

99.3 %

98.8 %

0.5 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

7.3

4.2

75.6 %

55.5

33.0

68.2 %

64.5

40.7

58.4 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-october-2022-301669437.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Torture:' Airline passengers sound off over shrinking seat size

    The FAA's request for feedback from the public on seat size and safety has yielded more than 26,000 comments and the biggest complaint was the 'torture' of the shrinking size of the seat. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • BOE's Bailey Set to Deliver Biggest Hike in 33 Years

    A 75-basis point increase in the Bank of England's key rate is almost fully priced in by money markets and expected by economists. That would bring the base rate to 3%, the highest since 2008 and the biggest single increase since 1989.&nbsp;Lizzy Burden reports.

  • Markets expect Fed to lift policy rate above 5% by March

    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday delivered a fourth straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point interest rate increase. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a switch to smaller-sized rate hikes "may come as soon as the next meeting, or the one after that," he also said there is a still a "ways to go" in the rate-hiking cycle. "Incoming data since our last meeting suggest that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell said at a news conference following the Fed's decision to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

  • Philippine Inflation Likely to Peak by Year End: Central Bank Governor

    Philippine central bank Governor&nbsp;Felipe Medalla discusses monetary policy, the economy and the local currency. Medalla said earlier this week that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas&nbsp;will increase its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its Nov. 17 meeting to match the Federal Reserve hike. Meanwhile, a new report shows the country's annual inflation in October accelerated to its quickest pace in almost 14 years, driven mainly by higher food costs. Medalla speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Bye bye, October rally. The November chill is here: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

  • Is Pampa Energia (PAM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Singapore Tests Institutional DeFi on Ethereum, Welcomes USDC Issuer

    "That’s a huge signal, a super huge signal from a central bank," said one official.

  • Bitcoin Bear Market Has a Silver Lining, CryptoCompare's Q3 Review Shows

    The ongoing bear market may appear more brutal than previous ones considering several industry heavyweights like Terra, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network have buckled under the weight of the market crash. Yet, there is a silver lining. CoinDesk's Christine Lee presents the Chart of the Day.

  • Eversource Energy (ES) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

    Eversource Energy's (ES) third-quarter earnings were lower than expected. ES reiterated its long-term capital expenditure guidance of $18.1 billion to further strengthen its operations.

  • Permian Basin Fuels New Texas Oil Boom, Lifting Shale Oil Stocks Near Buy Points

    Shale oil stocks are approaching buy points as these companies reinvest in shale oil production in the Permian Basin.

  • Hyatt to Add Hotels in Markets That Feed Its All-Inclusive Resorts

    Hyatt just lapped the one-year anniversary of acquiring the all-inclusive resort company Apple Leisure Group in a $2.7 billion deal. The Chicago, Illinois-based hotel group is now looking to expand its hotel presence in European cities that could help feed its all-inclusives, according to comments executives made as they reported its earnings. Hyatt announced last […]

  • Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

    Avis Budget's (CAR) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues increase year over year.

  • SolarEdge (SEDG) Set to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    SolarEdge's (SEDG) Q3 results are likely to be positively impacted by the increased demand for its products and strong growth momentum in European countries.

  • Coinbase Deal Shows Google Is Committed to Crypto – How Much Depends on Whom You Ask

    Going by recent headlines and what the company says, one would assume Google is diving into crypto. The hiring of former PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg to run Google’s payments division in January was touted as “a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies,” in a Bloomberg article and echoed in a lot of crypto press, including here. On the surface, it would seem Google is getting aggressive in its approach to crypto.

  • Should iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for IWX

  • Stocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose, with traders weighing mixed jobs figures and awaiting next week’s inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve would be able slow down its pace of rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down

  • Starbucks investors seek specifics from incoming CEO on union, cafe overhauls

    Incoming Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan took the stage at Starbucks Corp's Seattle headquarters in September, telling investors he would uphold the company's mission. Narasimhan, former chief executive officer of UK-based Lysol-maker Reckitt, joined Starbucks' payroll Oct. 1. Starbucks shares are roughly flat at $84.58 from Sept. 1, when Starbucks announced Narasimhan's appointment.

  • Nasdaq Bulls’ Remarkable Optimism Holds Firm as the Fed and Earnings Sting

    (Bloomberg) -- Even now, after a 34% plunge in the Nasdaq 100 Index that’s wiped $6.7 trillion off the benchmark’s value from its peak a year ago, investors are worried about missing out on the next big rally in technology stocks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Child

  • Energy Earnings Shoulder S&P 500 Profit Growth; Key Leaders In Focus

    The energy sector is the largest contributor to third-quarter earnings growth for the S&P 500 index.