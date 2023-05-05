GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2023
SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.
Highlights:
GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 12.5%. Total seats increased 18.0% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.6% and the load factor was 78.9%.
GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 6.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 8.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.5%. The volume of departures increased by 15.6% and seats increased by 15.8%.
GOL's international supply (ASK) was 343 million, the demand (RPK) was 255 million and international load factor was 74.4%.
April/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *
Apr/23
Apr/22
% Var.
4M23
4M22
% Var.
LTM23
LTM22
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
17,545
14,889
17.8 %
73,827
63,666
16.0 %
212,111
160,354
32.3 %
Seats (thousand)
3,062
2,595
18.0 %
12,870
11,133
15.6 %
36,959
28,097
31.5 %
ASK (million)
3,293
2,927
12.5 %
14,466
13,037
11.0 %
42,192
32,161
31.2 %
RPK (million)
2,600
2,288
13.6 %
11,908
10,479
13.6 %
34,047
26,291
29.5 %
Load factor
78.9 %
78.2 %
0.8 p.p
82.3 %
80.4 %
1.9 p.p
80.7 %
81.7 %
-1.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,333
1,960
19.0 %
10,268
8,706
17.9 %
28,923
22,361
29.3 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
16,757
14,499
15.6 %
70,334
62,510
12.5 %
203,056
158,893
27.8 %
Seats (thousand)
2,927
2,527
15.8 %
12,272
10,933
12.3 %
35,404
27,846
27.1 %
ASK (million)
2,950
2,783
6.0 %
12,938
12,552
3.1 %
38,086
31,550
20.7 %
RPK (million)
2,344
2,162
8.4 %
10,730
10,095
6.3 %
30,777
25,813
19.2 %
Load factor
79.5 %
77.7 %
1.8 p.p
82.9 %
80.4 %
2.5 p.p
80.8 %
81.8 %
-1.0 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,234
1,903
17.4 %
9,814
8,546
14.8 %
27,711
22,164
25.0 %
International GOL
Departures
788
390
N.M
3,493
1,156
N.M
9,055
1,461
N.M
Seats (thousand)
135
67
N.M
598
200
N.M
1,555
251
N.M
ASK (million)
343
145
N.M
1,527
485
N.M
4,106
610
N.M
RPK (million)
255
127
N.M
1,177
384
N.M
3,270
478
N.M
Load factor
74.4 %
87.4 %
-0.1 p.p
77.1 %
79.2 %
0.0 p.p
79.6 %
78.3 %
1.6p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
99
57
74.4 %
455
160
N.M
1,213
197
N.M
On-time Departures
91.1 %
94.7 %
-3.6 p.p
86.7 %
95.3 %
-8.6 p.p
87.5 %
92.8 %
-5.3 p.p
Flight Completion
98.9 %
99.5 %
-0.6 p.p
98.4 %
99.6 %
-1.2 p.p
98.8 %
99.4 %
-0.6 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
8.1
5.1
58.4 %
29.3
19.8
48.1 %
80.9
49.4
63.7 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir.
