GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2023

PR Newswire
·4 min read

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 12.5%. Total seats increased 18.0% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.6% and the load factor was 78.9%.

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 6.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 8.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.5%. The volume of departures increased by 15.6% and seats increased by 15.8%.

  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 343 million, the demand (RPK) was 255 million and international load factor was 74.4%.

April/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Apr/23

Apr/22

% Var.

4M23

4M22

% Var.

LTM23

LTM22

% Var.

Total GOL










  Departures

17,545

14,889

17.8 %

73,827

63,666

16.0 %

212,111

160,354

32.3 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,062

2,595

18.0 %

12,870

11,133

15.6 %

36,959

28,097

31.5 %

  ASK (million)

3,293

2,927

12.5 %

14,466

13,037

11.0 %

42,192

32,161

31.2 %

  RPK (million)

2,600

2,288

13.6 %

11,908

10,479

13.6 %

34,047

26,291

29.5 %

  Load factor

78.9 %

78.2 %

0.8 p.p

82.3 %

80.4 %

1.9 p.p

80.7 %

81.7 %

-1.1 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,333

1,960

19.0 %

10,268

8,706

17.9 %

28,923

22,361

29.3 %

Domestic GOL










  Departures

16,757

14,499

15.6 %

70,334

62,510

12.5 %

203,056

158,893

27.8 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,927

2,527

15.8 %

12,272

10,933

12.3 %

35,404

27,846

27.1 %

  ASK (million)

2,950

2,783

6.0 %

12,938

12,552

3.1 %

38,086

31,550

20.7 %

  RPK (million)

2,344

2,162

8.4 %

10,730

10,095

6.3 %

30,777

25,813

19.2 %

  Load factor

79.5 %

77.7 %

1.8 p.p

82.9 %

80.4 %

2.5 p.p

80.8 %

81.8 %

-1.0 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,234

1,903

17.4 %

9,814

8,546

14.8 %

27,711

22,164

25.0 %

International GOL










  Departures

788

390

N.M

3,493

1,156

N.M

9,055

1,461

N.M

  Seats (thousand)

135

67

N.M

598

200

N.M

1,555

251

N.M

  ASK (million)

343

145

N.M

1,527

485

N.M

4,106

610

N.M

  RPK (million)

255

127

N.M

1,177

384

N.M

3,270

478

N.M

  Load factor

74.4 %

87.4 %

-0.1 p.p

77.1 %

79.2 %

0.0 p.p

79.6 %

78.3 %

1.6p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

99

57

74.4 %

455

160

N.M

1,213

197

N.M

On-time Departures

91.1 %

94.7 %

-3.6 p.p

86.7 %

95.3 %

-8.6 p.p

87.5 %

92.8 %

-5.3 p.p

Flight Completion

98.9 %

99.5 %

-0.6 p.p

98.4 %

99.6 %

-1.2 p.p

98.8 %

99.4 %

-0.6 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.1

5.1

58.4 %

29.3

19.8

48.1 %

80.9

49.4

63.7 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ir@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-april-2023-301817554.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.