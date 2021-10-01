U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Golcap Appoints New Interim CEO

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE:GCP)(OTC PINK:GCRCF) (the "Company" or "Golcap") is pleased to announce that Justin Corinella has been appointed Interim CEO of the Company, replacing Gordon Lam. Mr. Lam is resigning from the Company as President, CEO and Director. Golcap wishes to thank the Mr. Lam for his contribution to the Company.

Justin Corinella - Interim CEO

Mr. Corinella has a broad background in public markets and corporate financing. His focus is on early-stage venture companies with potential for large growth, scalability and value creation. He is on several private company boards as well as currently serving as a Director, and President of Rain City Resources Inc., a CSE listed exploration company. Mr. Corinella was the Head of Technology for Squire Mining Ltd., listed on the CSE, and as part of the executive team, he participated in raising $28M CAD in financing and developed strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in North America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Corinella is the inventor and Co-founder of Dahrwin LLC, founded in 2012, a wireless technology company based out of New York and raised venture funding, spearheaded software & hardware development and received five issued patents. His endeavors have positioned him as a lead in multiple R&D and Engineering departments working on various US military and government-based technologies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Justin Corinella
Interim Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@golcapresources.com
Telephone: (604) 675-2011
Website: www.golcapresources.com

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golcap Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666476/Golcap-Appoints-New-Interim-CEO

