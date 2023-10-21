Gold 50 Insiders Still AU$11k Away From Original Investment Value

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$102.2k worth of Gold 50 Limited (ASX:G50) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 19% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$11k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gold 50

Notably, that recent purchase by Bernard Rowe is the biggest insider purchase of Gold 50 shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.13). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Gold 50 insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Gold 50 Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Gold 50 insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$102k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Gold 50

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 35% of Gold 50 shares, worth about AU$4.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gold 50 Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Gold 50 insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Gold 50 you should be aware of, and 4 of them are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

