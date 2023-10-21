Gold 50 Non-Executive Director Acquires 6.5% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Gold 50 Limited (ASX:G50) Non-Executive Director, Bernard Rowe, recently bought AU$100k worth of stock, for AU$0.14 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 6.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gold 50

Notably, that recent purchase by Bernard Rowe is the biggest insider purchase of Gold 50 shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Gold 50 insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Gold 50

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Gold 50 insiders own about AU$4.7m worth of shares. That equates to 35% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Gold 50 Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Gold 50 insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Gold 50 has 5 warning signs (and 4 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

