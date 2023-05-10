New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors

New Gold Logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.)

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2023, as set out below.

Setting the size of the Board of Directors

Votes For Votes Against Votes For Votes Against 376,508,298 1,129,362 99.70 % 0.30 %



Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Geoffrey Chater 374,964,364 99.29 % 2,673,297 0.71 % Nicholas Chirekos 369,715,920 97.90 % 7,921,741 2.10 % Gillian Davidson 371,400,854 98.35 % 6,236,806 1.65 % Patrick Godin 375,353,392 99.40 % 2,284,268 0.60 % Thomas McCulley 374,714,760 99.23 % 2,922,900 0.77 % Margaret Mulligan 374,421,102 99.15 % 3,216,558 0.85 % Ian Pearce 358,660,190 94.97 % 18,977,471 5.03 % Marilyn Schonberner 370,150,918 98.02 % 7,486,743 1.98 %



Appointment of Auditor

Votes For Votes Against Votes For Votes Against 382,701,385 69,182,751 84.69 % 15.31 %



Approval of amendments and approval of unallocated performance share units issuable under the long-term incentive plan

Votes For Votes Against Votes For Votes Against 353,851,586 23,786,074 93.70 % 6.30 %



Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Votes For Votes Against Votes For Votes Against 255,628,226 122,008,434 67.69 % 32.31 %



The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 10, 2023.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gold-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-board-of-directors-301820295.html

SOURCE New Gold Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/10/c4799.html