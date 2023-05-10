New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors
TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2023, as set out below.
Setting the size of the Board of Directors
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes For
Votes Against
376,508,298
1,129,362
99.70 %
0.30 %
Election of Directors
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Geoffrey Chater
374,964,364
99.29 %
2,673,297
0.71 %
Nicholas Chirekos
369,715,920
97.90 %
7,921,741
2.10 %
Gillian Davidson
371,400,854
98.35 %
6,236,806
1.65 %
Patrick Godin
375,353,392
99.40 %
2,284,268
0.60 %
Thomas McCulley
374,714,760
99.23 %
2,922,900
0.77 %
Margaret Mulligan
374,421,102
99.15 %
3,216,558
0.85 %
Ian Pearce
358,660,190
94.97 %
18,977,471
5.03 %
Marilyn Schonberner
370,150,918
98.02 %
7,486,743
1.98 %
Appointment of Auditor
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes For
Votes Against
382,701,385
69,182,751
84.69 %
15.31 %
Approval of amendments and approval of unallocated performance share units issuable under the long-term incentive plan
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes For
Votes Against
353,851,586
23,786,074
93.70 %
6.30 %
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes For
Votes Against
255,628,226
122,008,434
67.69 %
32.31 %
The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 10, 2023.
About New Gold
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.
