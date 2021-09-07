U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,643.00
    -8.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.20
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    -0.87 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -20.90 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.44 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    +0.87 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9550
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,965.89
    -817.23 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.23
    +10.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.33
    -21.85 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Gold Resource Corporation's Don David Gold Mine Begins Process of Ramping up Activities, Update's 2021 Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") considers the health and safety of its workers and host communities a fundamental priority of the Company's operations. We have started to bring employees back to the mine site over the past several days, each of whom were required to quarantine for three days and then tested for COVID-19. Of the 332 brought back, 329 tested negative for COVID-19 and were allowed to access the operations. We are cautiously optimistic that the advice we are following from our medical staff and an epidemiologist, to reduce the movement of people coming to the mine site from the local communities and the region, is meeting our goals of minimizing the further spread of infection amongst our workforce and the local communities and lessening the extreme strain on our accommodations.

Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer, "Our operations team has risen to the challenge of trying to keep everyone healthy and safe during the pandemic. Our employees and contractors have taken to the isolation process well and our medical staff note that they are content with our progress to date."

Employees and contractors will be staying in the camp for periods longer than the usual rotation to create a bubble. Testing frequency has increased with stricter procedures governing operational activities. We are commencing the processes to restart production from the mine, build up a run-of-mine stockpile, restart the processing plant and return to 2021 budgeted throughput rates of 1,500 tonnes per day in the next several weeks.

Ground support challenges in the first half of 2021 coupled with the temporary ramp down during late August and early September will affect our overall production results; accordingly, we are providing an update to our 2021 annual guidance:

Measure

Original 2021 Guidance

Updated 2021 Guidance

Payable Production

19,500 to 21,500 Gold Ounces

1,700,000 to 1,800,000 Silver Oz

21,000 to 23,000 Gold Ounces

1,100,000 to 1,300,000 Silver Oz

Cash Cost(1) after Co-product Credits(2) per AuEq ounces

$210 to $225

$250 - $290

Primarily due to lower co-product credits due to lower base metal tonnages produced and sold

All-in Sustaining Cost(1) after Co-Product Credits(2) per AuEq ounces

$800 to $900

Guidance maintained

Lower co-product credits largely offset by less underground development

Capital Investment

$22.0 million to include:

- Gold regrind $1.9M
- Dry Stack Completion $6.2M
- UG Development $9.8M
- Other Sustaining Capital $4.1M

$16 million

Primarily due to lower underground development than originally anticipated noted in our 10Q for Q2 2021

Exploration Commitment

$7.2 million to include:
- Surface Exploration $1.5M
- Underground Drilling $1.6M
- Exploration Development $4.1M

Guidance maintained

G&A

$6.0 million to $6.5 million, excluding Stock-based Compensation & Restructuring

$6.5 million to $6.9 million, excluding Stock-based Compensation & Restructuring

(1) Calculations of cash cost per after by-product credits per gold equivalent ounce and all-in sustaining cost after by-product credits per gold equivalent ounce are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations in the Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2021 reported on Form 10Q for a complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

(2) Co-product credits are based on approximately 7,200 tonnes of lead sold at an $0.90 per pound metal price (originally 8,000 tonnes of lead sold at $0.80 per pound), approximately 1,500 tonnes of copper sold at a $4.00 per pound metal price (originally 1,800 tonnes of copper sold at $2.80 per pound) and 16,000 tonnes of zinc sold at a $1.25 per pound metal price (originally 21,000 tonnes of zinc sold at $1.04 per pound).

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward- looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC.

For further information please contact:

Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662919/Gold-Resource-Corporations-Don-David-Gold-Mine-Begins-Process-of-Ramping-up-Activities-Updates-2021-Guidance

Recommended Stories

  • China Firms Cashing Out of Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump After Tencent Buys Back Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after a new round of share buybacks by Tencent Holdings Ltd boosted market sentiment. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.6% on Tuesday to the highest since late July, extending gains from last month’s low to around 17%. Biggest point contributors included Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding. Tencent stepping into the market to buy back shares worth HK$100.5 million ($12.9 million) spurred traders

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on

  • George Soros Calls BlackRock’s China Investment ‘Tragic Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- George Soros criticized BlackRock Inc.’s China push as a risk to clients’ money and U.S. security interests, in the billionaire financier and philanthropist’s latest broadside against investment in the world’s second-largest economy. “Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and

  • GameStop, Moderna, Home Depot, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    GameStop, Lululemon, Kroger, Analog Devices, Moderna, Danaher, and Home Depot report earnings or host investor days this week. Plus, inflation data and the Fed’s beige book.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • 10 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 earnings reports investors must read. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read. The second-quarter earnings season has almost ended, with S&P 500 stocks posting their strongest earnings growth in more than […]

  • FTSE falls as Johnson set to unveil £10bn-a-year tax rise

    The tax rise will finance a new tranche of spending on health and social care and has been met with a wave of opposition from Conservative MPs.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.