Gold Edges Higher After Swinging Dramatically on Fed Rate Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher in Asia after a dramatic session that saw it surge to a record on US rate-cut speculation before reversing those gains to close down more than 2%.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The precious metal traded near $2,040 an ounce after being up as much as 3.1% early on Monday. The jump was triggered by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday that traders interpreted as signaling a pivot to rate cuts was nearing. However, those bets were subsequently seen as overdone, with gold falling as Treasury yields and the dollar rose.

The swaps market is still pricing in a 55% chance of the Fed lower borrowing costs in March. Investors will be on the lookout for key jobs readings over the next few days for clues on the central bank’s next steps.

Bullion is up around 12% since early October, with the rally initially driven by haven buying following the Hamas attack on Israel before rising further on the prospect of looser monetary policy in the US. A wave of purchases by central banks has also underpinned gold’s strength this year, countering a decline in holdings by exchange-traded funds.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,038.14 an ounce as of 8:29 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after climbing 0.5% on Monday. Silver, platinum and palladium were relatively flat.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.