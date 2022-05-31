Gold Fields to Acquire Yamana Gold - A Combination for Long-Term Value Creation Focused on Quality Growth, Financial Discipline and Shareholder Returns
Transaction creates a top-4 global gold major with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets with tangible near and long-term growth opportunities
Strengthened financial and operational capacity with complementary cash flow and growth profiles
Combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America
All-share offer by Gold Fields at an Exchange Ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields Consideration Shares for each Yamana share implying a valuation for Yamana of US$6.7 billion
JOHANNESBURG, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) (LSE:AUY) ("Yamana"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana ("Yamana Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").
A full media release is available on the company website: www.goldfields.com
