Gold Fields Limited (JSE:GFI) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.8x Gold Fields Limited (JSE:GFI) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios under 8x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Gold Fields over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Gold Fields

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Gold Fields will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is Gold Fields' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Gold Fields' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 28% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 155% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 3.5% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that Gold Fields' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Gold Fields maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Gold Fields with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Gold Fields, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.