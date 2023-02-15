U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.25
    -6.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,092.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,612.00
    -19.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.60
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.64
    -0.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.20
    -19.20 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.35 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    -1.24 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    -0.0107 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4820
    +0.4120 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,781.49
    +941.27 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.70
    +25.28 (+5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,965.41
    +11.56 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Gold Fields Limited: Operational performance and trading statement for FY 2022

·4 min read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) is pleased to advise that it has met production and cost guidance for FY 2022.

FY 2022 operational performance
Attributable gold equivalent production for FY 2022 is expected to be 2,399koz, a 3% increase YoY (FY 2021: 2,340koz), exceeding the guidance range (upgraded in August 2022) of 2,310koz – 2,360koz.

All-in costs (AIC) for FY 2022 is expected to be US$1,320/oz, 2% higher than FY 2021 (US$1,297/oz), and below the lower end of the guidance range of US$1,370/oz – US$1,410/oz. The YoY increase is driven by an increase in operating costs due to mining inflation, partially offset by decreased project capex at Salares Norte and weaker exchange rates. AIC, if adjusted to 2022 guidance exchange rates (R/US$15.55 and US$/A$0.76), is expected to be US$1,381/oz, within the guidance range.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for FY 2022 is expected to be US$1,105/oz, 4% higher than FY 2021 (US$1,063/ oz), also below the lower end of the guidance range of US$1,140/oz - US$1,180/oz. AISC, if adjusted to 2022 guidance exchange rates, is expected to be US$1,160/oz, also within the guidance range.

Q4 2022 operational performance
For Q4 2022, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 601koz (Q3 2022: 597koz), with AIC for the quarter expected to be US$1,298/oz (Q3 2022: US$1,279/oz). AISC is expected to be US$1,063/oz (Q3 2022: US$1,061/oz).

Trading statement
Headline earnings per share for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (FY 2022) are expected to range from US$1.16-1.22 per share (US$0.16-0.22 per share higher), which is 16% to 22% higher than the headline earnings of US$1.00 per share reported for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 (FY 2021). The increase in headline earnings is driven by the net proceeds relating to the Yamana break fee of US$202m.

Basic earnings per share for FY 2022 are expected to range from US$0.77-0.83 per share (US$0.06- 0.12 per share lower), which is 7% to 13% lower than the basic earnings of US$0.89 per share reported for FY 2021. The decrease in basic earnings is due to impairments recognised at Tarkwa and Cerro Corona mainly due to an increase in discount rates; a write down of the investment in Far South East; as well as inflationary cost pressures experienced in 2022. This was partially offset by the net proceeds from the Yamana break fee.

  • The biggest impairments recognised at year-end comprises:
    Tarkwa: US$325m pre-tax (US$220m post-tax) mainly due to the increase in the discount rate from 8.3% to 15.9% as a result of increases in the Ghana country risk premium and the risk free rate.

  • Cerro Corona: US$63m pre-tax (US$44m post-tax) mainly due to the increase in the discount rate from 4.8% to 8.1% as a result of increases in the risk free rate.

  • Far South East: US$114m – the investment has been written down to a carrying value of nil.

Normalised earnings per share for FY 2022 are expected to range from US$0.94-1.00 per share (US$0.05-0.11 per share lower), which is 5% to 11% lower than the normalised earnings of US$1.05 per share reported for FY 2021.

The financial and operational information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields expects to release FY 2022 financial results on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary share trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries:
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel:  +27 11 562-9775
Mobile:  +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.co.za

Thomas Mengel
Tel:  +27 11 562 9849
Mobile:  +27 72 493 5170
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.co.za

Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel:  +27 11 562-9763
Mobile:  +27 83 260 9279
Email :  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.co.za

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-operational-performance-and-trading-statement-for-fy-2022-301747482.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing

  • Taiwan Semiconductor shares drop after Buffett reveals stake sale

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 60 million of Taiwan Semi shares in the third quarter of 2022, only to sell most of them by the fourth quarter.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Inflation at 6.4%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Well, the news is in, and it’s not as good as had been hoped. The inflation numbers for January showed a 0.5% month-over-month increase, and an annualized rate of 6.4%. Both numbers are higher than expectations – analysts had been looking for a 0.4% monthly rate, and a 6.2% year-over-year rate. So, what are the implications? The Federal Reserve will most likely stick to its guns on interest rate hikes, the central bank’s primary tool to combat inflation. It’s likely that the Fed will raise rates

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake in Apple, Paramount Global in Relatively Quiet Quarter

    Warren Buffett ‘s Berkshire Hathaway sold more shares than it bought in the final quarter of 2022, a regulatory filing Tuesday showed. The moves were revealed in Berkshire’s 13F filing, a form that institutional investors that manage more than $100 million are required to file to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 45 days of the end of each quarter.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Barrick Gold OKs up to C$1 bln stock buyback over next 12 months

    MARKET PULSE Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) (CA:ABX) said Wednesday it authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $C1 billion ($750 million) over the next 12 months. The company repurchased C$424 million shares in 2022.

  • Warren Buffett’s portfolio: Here are the stocks Berkshire Hathaway is buying or selling

    Here are the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and Buffett’s top bets.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scramb