Gold Fields Limited - Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) today announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2021 of US$387m (US$0.44 per share). This compared with profit of US$156m (US$0.18 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2020. Normalised profit of US$431m for the six months to 30 June 2021 compared with profit of US$323m for the six months to 30 June 2020. An interim dividend of 210 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 13 September 2021.
Enquiries
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562-9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562-9763
Mobile: +27 83 260 9279
Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
