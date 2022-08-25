U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Gold Fields Limited Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2022 of US$510m (US$0.57 per share).  This compared with profit of US$387m (US$0.44 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2021.  An interim dividend of 300 SA cent per share (gross) is payable on 19 September 2022.

The full results are available on our website at:

www.goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Investor Enquiries

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel    +27 11 562 9775
Mobile    +27 82 312 8692
Email    Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel    +27 11 562 9849
Mobile    +27 72 493 5170
Email    Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media Enquiries

Sven Lunsche
Tel    +27 11 562 9763
Mobile    +27 82 260 9279
Email    Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-results-for-the-six-months-ended-30-june-2022-301612258.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c2027.html

