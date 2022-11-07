U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,767.50
    -12.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,347.00
    -81.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,844.00
    -46.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    -1.40 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -5.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.51
    -0.27 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9929
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0082 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5070
    +0.8530 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,792.25
    -398.54 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.51
    +9.46 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Gold Fields will not make counter-bid for Yamana Gold

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The board of South Africa's Gold Fields will not change the terms of its offer for Yamana Gold after a surprise rival bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American, it said on Monday.

Gold Fields' decision reflects "commitment to capital discipline" and the "fairness" of its offer for shareholders in both Gold Fields and Yamana, the South Africa-listed miner said on Monday.

The joint cash and stock offer from Agnico Eagle and Pan American on Friday trumps the Gold Fields bid, which valued Yamana at a little more than $4 billion at Thursday's close.

"Gold Fields believes in the highly complementary fit of Yamana's operating assets," the company said.

Shares in Gold Fields shares slumped after it announced the all-stock deal in May, denting the deal's value for Yamana shareholders.

Some investors have criticised the proposed acquisition and Gold Fields shares jumped by 11% on Friday as the market adjusted to the possibility that the deal may be off.

(Reporting by Helen ReidEditing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • EMEA Earnings to Watch: Ryanair, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Richemont

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc, the first out of the gate among major European companies reporting earnings this week, shrugged off the threat of recession, lifting its passenger target and forecasting profit to exceed €1 billion ($995 million) this year.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a T

  • The VIX fear index is signaling troubling parallels with 2008

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, Katie Stockton, as they discuss downside exhaustion, technical indicators, trend following and momentum indicators, as well as sector rotation strategy.

  • Why First Solar Stock Soared This Past Week

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) jumped 15% last week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after multiple analysts boosted their price targets for the energy producer's stock. On Monday, Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith lifted his share-price forecast for First Solar from $138 to $165. Dumoulin-Smith expects strong demand for renewable energy to allow the solar panel manufacturer to charge favorable prices for its products.

  • Easing Hong Kong's COVID curbs, opening China border top bankers' wish list -HKMA chief

    Global executives want to see a further easing of Hong Kong's COVID-19 restrictions and it's crucial for the China border to reopen so the financial hub can reconnect with the mainland, the head of the city's de facto central bank told Reuters. Speaking on the city's currency peg to the U.S. dollar, Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), said that while there was no intention to change the peg, there were always contingency plans. Yue hosted some of the world's top banking bosses at a business conference last week aimed at rebooting Hong Kong's status as a premier financial centre.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War I

  • TotalEnergies leads Shell, BP in renewables race, but shares sag

    French energy giant TotalEnergies has pulled ahead of rivals Shell and BP in the race to build up a renewables business, data collected by Reuters shows. TotalEnergie's shares have also significantly underperformed its British rivals, even after the company reported record profit in the third quarter of 2022 thanks to its thriving oil and gas operations and near-zero debt. BP, Shell and TotalEnergies have all set out ambitious plans to shift towards low-carbon and renewable energies in the coming decades in an effort to slash greenhouse emissions to net zero.

  • In Pakistan's Sindh province, Hindu culture fights the odds

    On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into its southern Sindh province, Hindus waited for brightly colored boats to ferry them to a peaceful island that has housed a temple for almost 200 years. “Long live Sadhu Bela!" the boat's passengers cried. The temple attracts tens of thousands of Hindus from within Muslim-majority Pakistan every year for festivals and rituals, including the recent celebrations of Diwali, an important Hindu holiday.

  • Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

    As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing. Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?

    In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

    According to The Wall Street Journal, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Rebound

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers'

    The online used car retailer fell almost 39% in one session on Wall Street, after disastrous quarterly results.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter

    Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.

  • October CPI may solidify case for a terminal rate above 5%: What to know this week

    A fresh government inflation reading and U.S. midterm elections are the most highly anticipated events on Wall Street’s radar this week.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?