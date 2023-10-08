Gold Gains as Attack on Israel Bolsters Metal’s Haven Status

(Bloomberg) -- Gold rose on increased haven demand after tensions in the Middle East ramped up in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The precious metal gained as much as 1.2% in early Asian trading Monday, as markets brace for headwinds and volatility from the shock attack by Gaza militants.

Bullion started to rally on Friday after last week approaching its lowest level since March, when it was impacted by signals from the Federal Reserve that it would keep monetary policy tight, along with surging US bond yields that pressured non-interest bearing assets.

Gold’s gain on Monday comes even after US employment surged in September, bolstering the case for another interest-rate increase. At the weekend, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said US inflation remains too high and added that further monetary tightening was likely needed. Higher rates are generally negative for bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $1,848.83 an ounce at 7:25 a.m. in Singapore, after gaining 0.7% on Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1%. Silver increased, while platinum and palladium slipped.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.