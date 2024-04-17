Gold has been hitting record highs — why there's a bullish case for silver too

Ines Ferré
·Senior Business Reporter
Updated 2 min read
2
In this article:

Gold’s (GC=F) recent breakout to record highs has investors optimistic about silver (SI=F) as well.

The commodity often referred to as gold's "little brother" has been hovering above $28 an ounce, up roughly 23% over the past two months, versus a 19% rise for the yellow precious metal during the same period.

“The typical pattern for silver is — gold is the leader. [It] breaks out first, and then within a few months silver kind of takes charge and slingshots by. We’re starting to see that,” Sprott Asset Management CEO John Ciampaglia told Yahoo Finance this week.

The bulls aren't just following price trends. They're also looking at demand, specifically silver's growing industrial use in the green energy transition.

“We see very strong buying coming from India for silver, as well as steady consumption of silver for the use of solar panels, which is being built out at record amounts around the world right now,” Ciampaglia said.

The use of silver in industrial applications hit a new high in 2023 for a third consecutive year, according to data released on Wednesday by the Silver Institute, an industry nonprofit.

“Ongoing structural gains from green economy applications underpinned these advances,” said the report, citing higher-than-expected capacity and adoption for solar panels.

Multiple one-kilo silver bars are neatly arranged, showcasing their shine and texture, reflecting wealth, stability, and precious metal investment. The stamped inscriptions indicate purity and weight, highlighting the bars as a form of tangible asset.
Silver has jumped about 23% over the past two months. (adventtr via Getty Images)

The Silver Institute expects the metal's supply to decrease by 1% this year, resulting in the second-largest market deficit in more than 20 years. The industry group also expects demand to expand beyond the energy transition in coming years.

“For example, silver will become an indispensable material as artificial intelligence (AI) rises. End uses expected to incorporate silver in AI include transportation, nanotechnology, biotechnology, healthcare, consumer wearables, computing, and energy in data centers,” said the report.

Silver last closed at a record high just above $48 per ounce in April 2011.

Ines Ferre is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on X at @ines_ferre.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Gold Declines as Traders Consider Odds for Later Fed Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as traders assessed the Federal Reserve’s indication that it will likely keep rates on hold for longer than originally planned.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Bullion h

  • United Airlines sets bar for Q1 cargo performance

    United Airlines nearly closed the year-over-year gap in cargo revenue during the first quarter as the air logistics sector shakes off a lengthy slump. The post United Airlines sets bar for Q1 cargo performance appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Algos Extend Oil’s Selloff, Dragging Futures to Three-Week Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell 3% to a three-week low as trend-following algorithms accelerated the day’s selloff. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?US crude inventories swelling to a 9-month high, combined

  • Citi Says Wall Street Is Wrong to Slash Fed Rate-Cut Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists at Citigroup Inc. are going out on a limb by wagering that virtually everyone on Wall Street is wrong about the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?After three

  • Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate Musk's $56 billion pay package, approve move to Texas

    Tesla (TSLA) filed its proxy statement ahead of the EV maker's June 13 shareholder meeting with two big requests: that shareholders vote to move Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas and that they ratify CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package that a Delaware judge rescinded earlier this year.

  • Morgan Stanley Is Borrowing $8 Billion in Bank Bond Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is selling $8 billion worth of bonds, a day after reporting higher-than-expected revenue, as it joined rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in tapping the US investment-grade market this week.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Lab

  • Exclusive-US plans to restore tariffs on dominant solar technology, sources say

    The Biden administration is expected to grant a request by South Korea’s Hanwha Qcells to reverse a two-year-old trade exemption that has allowed imports of a dominant solar panel technology from China and other countries to avoid tariffs, two sources familiar with the White House plans said on Wednesday. The request, which has not previously been reported, comes as Qcells is seeking to protect a pledged $2.5 billion expansion of its U.S. solar manufacturing presence against competition from cheaper Asian-made products. The solar division of Korean conglomerate Hanwha Corp outlined the request in a formal petition to the U.S. Trade Representative on Feb. 23.

  • Stocks set to follow 'bumpier path' forward after stellar first quarter

    After a strong first quarter, a confluence of issues, including sticky inflation, scaled-back rate cut expectations, and conflict in the Middle East, are giving investors pause in April.

  • Powell’s US Rates Warning Means Headaches for Rest of the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is making life tougher for his peers around the world as the prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates reduces room for easier policy elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay Af