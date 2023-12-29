Gold Heads for Yearly Gain as Market Eyes Rate Cuts in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its first annual gain in three years as investors doubled down on bets that the Federal Reserve will start to unwind its restrictive monetary policy stance in 2024.

Bullion was steady on the final trading day, putting it on track to end the year about 13% higher. On Thursday the metal edged lower as Treasury yields rose from multi-month lows following a US debt auction that drew lackluster demand from investors.

Still, yields have declined sharply since late October — benefiting non-interest bearing gold — as traders ramped up wagers on rate cuts next year. Swaps markets are pricing in about an 80% chance of a decrease by March.

Bullion is also getting support from a weaker dollar, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, with the greenback poised for its worst year since the onset of the pandemic.

Gold was little changed $2,065.70 an ounce as of 11:25 a.m. in London. Silver and palladium fell, while platinum was little changed.

