Gold Heist at Canada’s Biggest Airport Investigated by Mounties
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s national police force is investigating a heist at Canada’s busiest airport that may have netted thieves more than $100 million worth of gold.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed they are looking into a gold robbery at Pearson International Airport. Gold mined in Canada can travel through Pearson on its way to customers around the world.
The airport did not respond to a request for comment. Peel Regional Police, who are responsible for the area, asked for the Mounties’ help, the RCMP said.
The Toronto Sun reported earlier Thursday that 3,600 pounds of gold being moved through the airport had been stolen. The newspaper said the theft was likely linked to organized crime, citing an unnamed police source.
“We are still trying to get accurate information on the heist,” an RCMP spokesperson said, declining to confirm how much gold is missing. At current prices, 3,600 pounds of gold would be worth about $105 million.
--With assistance from Yvonne Yue Li.
